Thibaut Courtois Blasts Spanish Media for Wanting to 'Kill' Him After Recent Mistakes

By 90Min
March 22, 2019

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has claimed he does not understand why Spanish media are so critical of him, claiming they want to 'kill' him after a poor performance.

Courtois has struggled for form since his £35m move from Chelsea last summer, and was dropped by Zinedine Zidane on his return to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Belgian was at fault for Russia's equaliser in Thursday's 3-1 win, stumbling with the ball at his feet to give Denis Cheryshev an open goal to aim at.

Speaking to local media, Courtois insisted that he does understand the press' obsession with his errors. He is quoted by Marca as saying: "I still consider myself one of the best, even though the Spanish press wants to kill me. I feel very strong, I'm calm because I train well and play well.

"Cheryshev nudged me and I ran out of strength to clear the ball. It was a little mistake, but that's the goalkeeper's life. Despite that, afterwards I kept calm and played my game.

"You always learn from mistakes."

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The 26-year-old has often found himself subject to criticism from both the media and fans, as Real have endured a truly tumultuous season. Los Blancos have been well below par this campaign, leading to the dismissals of both Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari, whilst Courtois' individual form has certainly been littered with errors.


As Zidane returned to the club, he opted to reinstate Keylor Navas to the starting lineup, having grown into a huge fan of the Costa Rica international during his time at the Bernabeu.


Navas was in excellent form as he helped Real earn a 2-0 victory over Celta Vigo, making a stunning first-half save to prevent West Ham United target Maxi Gomez from opening the scoring.


Courtois' demotion to the bench has prompted rumours of an imminent departure from the club, and he has found himself linked with a blockbuster move to Manchester United as a potential replacement for David de Gea.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message