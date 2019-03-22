Wayne Rooney Claims Liverpool Winning League Would Be 'Unbearable' as He Tips Man Utd Stars for MLS

Former Manchester United and Everton striker Wayne Rooney has said that he hopes Manchester City win the Premier League this season, asserting that it would be 'unbearable' if the Reds were to end their 29-year wait for a top-flight title.

Rooney now plies his trade with D.C. United in MLS, but cuts something of a legendary figure at both Manchester United and Everton, having scored over 200 Premier League goals across the two clubs.

100 - Following his hat-trick against Real Salt Lake for @dcunited last night, @WayneRooney has now scored against 100 different opponents during his senior career for club and country. Century. pic.twitter.com/VjZyugIRZi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 17, 2019

Given that his two former sides share a mutual distaste for anything Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp's side sitting atop the Premier League, it comes as little surprise to hear his concerns, as he admitted to talkSPORT that he dreads the day the Reds finally win the trophy.

"I hope Man City get over the line before Liverpool," he said. "I couldn’t bear to see them win it, it would be a nightmare for any Evertonian.

“I remember in 2005 they won the Champions League and they’re still talking about it now so it would be another 10 or 15 years of that!”

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Although the 33-year-old's successful move from Everton to MLS was something that has become typical of US football in the past - an ageing, established star looking to wind down his career - the league has done a good job of moving away from that image in recent years, with more and more young players beginning to shine.

It's something Rooney believes could tempt players in their prime years to swap the Premier League for the states in years to come, and he suggested somewhat ambitiously that the likes of Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba could move to American sides in the future.

He told Sky Sports: “There are lots of players who could come over and could be very successful here.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“Obviously players I have played with – Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford – players like that are great players.

“I know Paul Pogba loves coming to the States. His brother is here, so I’m sure he’d be a great signing for anyone.”