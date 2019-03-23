Declan Rice Hails 'Special' England Debut After Confirming International Switch From Ireland

By 90Min
March 23, 2019

Declan Rice has described his England debut as a 'special night' after he appeared as a substitute during the Three Lions' 5-0 win against the Czech Republic on Friday.

Rice had previously made three senior appearances for the Republic of Ireland but he announced earlier this year that he would be switching international allegiances to England. 

FIFA accepted the 20-year-old's decision as he had not made a competitive appearance for Ireland, having only previously featured in friendlies.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Speaking about his England debut on Friday night, Rice tole West Ham TV, via the Irish Independent: "I'm really happy, as you can see.

"To make my debut in front of 80,000 fans and to have my family here, my girlfriend, my brothers, it's special. To get the victory as well, I can't really put it into words, but it's a special night.

"I probably won't think about it for a couple of days and then it will hit me. The manager just pulled me over and said: 'look, go out there and do what you've been doing for your club. You deserve this and go out there and do what you've been doing."

The West Ham midfielder was also full of praise for Gareth Southgate, adding that the England manager's man-management style has helped him settle into the Three Lions squad.

He added: "This week has been crazy. It's been really surreal, to be honest. I knew I'd be coming into a great camp, with a great manager and great players.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"You hear a lot of stuff about how good he is at man-management and how he is with the players, and I have to say he has been top drawer with me.

"He gives you the confidence to go out and play, and he wants you to express yourself."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message