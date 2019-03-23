Federico Bernardeschi Handed Famous Number 10 Shirt for Italy's Euro 2020 Qualifier Against Finland

By 90Min
March 23, 2019

The latest squad numbers for Italy's qualifier with Finland are in and Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi has been handed number 10. The famous shirt is synonymous with some of international football's best ever attacking stars including Brazil's Pele, Argentina's Diego Maradona and Hungary's Ferenc Puskas.

Italy have enjoyed a storied international history themselves which has seen some of their own all-time greats wear that number 10. Roberto Baggio, Francesco Totti and Alessandro Del Piero are just a few of the modern greats to have worn the famous jersey. 

Simon Bruty/GettyImages

Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne is the current number 10 for the Azzurri but with the forward absent through injury, Bernardeschi has taken up the mantle for the upcoming round of fixtures. 

The 25-year-old winger only has 16 caps for Italy but boss Roberto Mancini believes the star will not be affected by the weight of expectation. 

“The Number 10 jersey is a special one for Italy and it can weigh heavily on some shoulders,” Mancini was quoted by Football Italia as saying. “I’ll leave it up to the players who decide who is ready to wear it.” 

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Bernardeschi has received the support of his fellow Azzurri teammates ahead of some more prominent attacking names. Ciro Immobile will wear number 17, Fabio Quagliarella is 21 and Leonardo Pavoletti is claiming number nine.


Bernardeschi's Juventus teammate Moise Kean who is also in line for his first senior start for the national team at just 19 years old has been handed number 14. Italy will face Finland on Saturday in the first of their Group J qualifiers followed by a friendly with the Czech Republic. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message