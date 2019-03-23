Federico Bernardeschi Handed Famous Number 10 Shirt for Italy's Euro 2020 Qualifier Against Finland

The latest squad numbers for Italy's qualifier with Finland are in and Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi has been handed number 10. The famous shirt is synonymous with some of international football's best ever attacking stars including Brazil's Pele, Argentina's Diego Maradona and Hungary's Ferenc Puskas.

Italy have enjoyed a storied international history themselves which has seen some of their own all-time greats wear that number 10. Roberto Baggio, Francesco Totti and Alessandro Del Piero are just a few of the modern greats to have worn the famous jersey.

Simon Bruty/GettyImages

Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne is the current number 10 for the Azzurri but with the forward absent through injury, Bernardeschi has taken up the mantle for the upcoming round of fixtures.

The 25-year-old winger only has 16 caps for Italy but boss Roberto Mancini believes the star will not be affected by the weight of expectation.

“The Number 10 jersey is a special one for Italy and it can weigh heavily on some shoulders,” Mancini was quoted by Football Italia as saying. “I’ll leave it up to the players who decide who is ready to wear it.”

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Bernardeschi has received the support of his fellow Azzurri teammates ahead of some more prominent attacking names. Ciro Immobile will wear number 17, Fabio Quagliarella is 21 and Leonardo Pavoletti is claiming number nine.





Bernardeschi's Juventus teammate Moise Kean who is also in line for his first senior start for the national team at just 19 years old has been handed number 14. Italy will face Finland on Saturday in the first of their Group J qualifiers followed by a friendly with the Czech Republic.