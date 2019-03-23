Felipe Anderson Thanks West Ham United Following His 1st Brazil Call-Up in 4 Years

By 90Min
March 23, 2019

Felipe Anderson has thanked West Ham for giving him an opportunity to 'showcase his abilities' following his recent Brazil call-up. 

The attacker is hoping to remain in Brazil manager Tite's thinking ahead of this summer's Copa America. The 25-year-old has never played at a tournament for Selecao but he did feature at the 2016 Olympics, where Brazil won gold. 

Anderson has only made one senior appearance for the national team, a seven-minute cameo in a 2015 Copa America warm-up game against Mexico. The winger is hoping to finally make his impact on the international stage after earning himself another call-up. 

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Anderson moved from Lazio to West Ham for a sizeable £36m in the summer, and his form in the Premier League has caught the eye of Tite. The player is now looking to make his mark on the Panama and Czech Republic clashes to boost his chances of staying with the national team throughout summer. 

Anderson expressed his excitement at earning his spot whilst speaking to WHUFC.com, “I can’t wait, It has been a long time since I was called up to the Brazilian national team and that’s very important to me.

"As a consequence of playing well I got a call-up, so I’m very excited to go there and show my worth. For sure, going to the competition is one of my goals. I can still remember all the preparation for my first game. It was a magical match. It’s something I want to live again.”

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Anderson has nine goals in all competitions for West Ham this season and also expressed his gratitude at the club for providing him with a platform to shine. “I want to thank West Ham because this club has allowed me to showcase my abilities.


“We [Brazil] have this competition [the Copa America], but there’s a lot of things that can happen before then. I have to keep on playing well here with West Ham - keep on doing my job here and good things will ensue as a consequence."

