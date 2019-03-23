Gareth Southgate Provides Injury Update on Eric Dier After Tottenham Star Hobbles Off in England Win

Eric Dier's international break has been cut short after he picked up an injury in the early stages of England's 5-0 win over the Czech Republic.

The 25-year-old was forced off inside the opening 20 minutes at Wembley, being replaced by Chelsea's Ross Barkley in the heart of midfield.

It's since been confirmed that Dier suffered a hip injury following his collision with Czech midfielder Tomáš Souček, with Gareth Southgate confirming after the match that he would return to Tottenham for treatment.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"I think he will go back to his club," England manager Southgate told Sky Sports. "Hopefully not to serious, bit of a muscular injury but he won't be right for our second game."

Even though Dier's absence will open up space in the senior squad, Southgate has ruled out the possibility of calling up someone from the Under-21 side - who drew 1-1 against Poland on Thursday - for their upcoming match against Montenegro.

"No, we will have a look [to] just see everyone else in the morning and assess," he added. "The preference would be to go with the players that we have got but if we lose any more [players] then we will review that."

England win 5-0 and all I care about is whether Eric Dier is okay.... — Paul Newman 🌈 (@Paul_NewmanDM) March 22, 2019

A hat-trick from Raheem Sterling ensured that England kicked off their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign in perfect style, while Harry Kane's penalty and an own goal from Chelsea defender Tomáš Kalas rounded off a perfect evening for Southgate's side.

Monday's opponents Montenegro will be without their marquee player Stevan Jovetić due to injury, while Atlético Madrid defender Stefan Savić is also missing for the same reason.