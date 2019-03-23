Photos: Atletico Madrid's Home Kit for 2019/20 Campaign 'Leaked' Online

By 90Min
March 23, 2019

Images of Atletico Madrid's new home strip for the 2019/20 season appear to have been 'leaked' online ahead of its release. 

Despite clubs doing their upmost to keep design ideas for the latest kits secret, more and more strips now appear online before any official announcements, with Los Rojiblancos no exception.

According to outlet Footy Headlines, who have become known for leaking the latest images of new kits and boot designs by major manufacturers, Atletico Madrid's home strip will continue with the red and white vertical strips, with little else by way of design and colour on the shirt. 

The graphic inside the neck of the shirt will pay homage to the year the club was founded, 1903, also well as the Fountain of Neptune, which is where the club usually celebrate title successes. 

Atletico Madrid's shorts will be entirely blue, barring the red Nike tick on the left-hand side, while the socks will be primarily red. 

It's a kit that differs greatly to the one used by Diego Simeone's side this season, which features a combination of bold and narrow stripes on the shirt, as well as the red stripes blending into blue the closer they get to the blue shorts. 

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Whether this will be Atletico Madrid's home kit for the next campaign remains to be seen, but one player who may not be wearing an Atleti strip of any sort is defender Lucas Hernandez, with the Frenchman appearing set to swap Spain for Germany with a summer move to Bayern Munich, as talks enter an 'advanced stage'

