Twitter Reacts as Steven Gerrard and Andrea Pirlo Prove They've Still Got It In Legends Game

By 90Min
March 23, 2019

Liverpool prevailed 3-2 against Milan on Saturday afternoon in a 'legends' match which featured some of the stars of the famous 2005 Champions League Final.

The match was held in front of 50,000 supporters at Anfield in aid of the LFC Foundation charity, which aims to create life-changing opportunities for children and young people. Robbie Fowler, Djibril Cisse, Andrea Pirlo and Giuseppe Pancaro all got on the score sheet, but it took a late strike from Steven Gerrard to win the game for the Reds.

In typical Gerrard fashion, he picked the ball up on the edge of the 18-yard-box before firing the ball into the bottom corner, leaving the current Rangers manager to celebrate in front of the Kop End for the first time since he left Liverpool back in 2016.


Liverpool fans were understandably thrilled to see their former captain rise to the occasion and plenty even claimed that he would still walk into the current midfield - especially as goals have been hard to come by for them so far this season.

However, Gerrard wasn't the only legend to make an impression on the match. Former MilanJuventus and Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo also made sure to get in on the act, scoring a trademark free-kick which consummate ease.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter was awash with compliments, with some questioning whether he has even aged since he announced his retirement last year.

Finally, the long-standing relationship between man and flag was also rekindled as Filippo Inzaghi was ruled offside for about the 10,000th time - something that, of course, didn't go unnoticed.

