France Coach Didier Deschamps Addresses Olivier Giroud's Playing Time at Chelsea

France manager Didier Deschamps has revealed that Olivier Giroud is desperate for more minutes with Chelsea.

Giroud has found himself firmly behind both Alvaro Morata and Gonzalo Higuain in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, despite his electric Europa League form. However, his lack of minutes has not harmed his role with France, with the striker netting in Thursday's 4-1 win over Moldova.

Speaking after the match, Deschamps revealed Giroud's frustrations with his role at Chelsea. He is quoted by Sky Sports as saying: "Giroud is there, he scores goals. He does so too with his club.





"He'd like to play more and when he plays in the Europa League, he also scores goals. In a match like [the 4-1 win], against a low-ranked opponent, his presence as a pivot is very useful.

"He's quite complementary with the other players because of his role that is different and this allows our team to have a varied offensive play."

SERGEI SUPINSKY/GettyImages

Giroud began the season as a reserve to Morata and, after the Spaniard was sent on loan to Atletico Madrid, he has remained behind new arrival Higuain, despite both first-choice strikers struggling to impress, prompting the Frenchman to admit he was disappointed with his role in the team.

The 32-year-old has made just six starts in the Premier League under Maurizio Sarri, and instead has been forced to settle for minutes in the Europa League. He has been vital to the Blues' success in Europe, netting nine goals in as many games to fire Chelsea to the quarter-finals of the competition with ease.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Giroud's role in the French national side made headlines during Les Bleus' World Cup triumph last summer. He featured heavily in each game, but did not score a single goal, with Deschamps instead calling on his ability to involve his teammates and work hard for the squad.

The likes of Anthony Martial and Alexandre Lacazette were overlooked by Deschamps for his current squad, with Giroud retaining his vital role in the side.