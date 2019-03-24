Harry Maguire Admits to Voting for Raheem Sterling for Premier League Player of the Year

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire has admitted to voting for Manchester City forward and England teammate Raheem Sterling as the Premier League's Player of the Year.

Maguire, 26, started for the Three Lions in their 5-0 win against the Czech Republic at Wembley on Friday, with the centre-back having an ideal view of Sterling, who netted a hat-trick to get the nation's Euro 2020 qualifying campaign off to a winning start.

Sterling's hat-trick took his tally for club and country this season to 24, 15 of which have come in the Premier League, and Maguire insisted that no one has outperformed the City man this campaign.

"I went for Raheem Sterling," said Maguire when asked who he voted for as the Premier League's Player of the Year, as quoted by The Guardian.

"He’s been the best player in the Premier League. He’s scoring goals, creating goals and believe me he’s a nightmare to play against. I think the poll should take place later, at this stage you don’t know who is going to win the title, but I don’t think I would be changing my mind.

3 - Raheem Sterling is the first England player to score a hat-trick for club and country (vs Watford & Czech Republic) in the same month since Alan Shearer in September 1999 (vs Luxembourg & Sheffield Wednesday). Glut. #ENGCZE pic.twitter.com/HFItOV9ziR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 22, 2019

"Raheem was good last year and this season he has taken his game to another level. It’s exciting to have someone that good playing for England, we should cherish him, though we’ve got a few really fast, sharp young players in this squad now, and the thing about Gareth [Southgate] is that he gives them opportunities."

The win against the Czech Republic was the latest success for Gareth Southgate's side after 2018 saw them reach the semi-finals of the World Cup and reach the finals of the inaugural Nations League, which take place later this year.

We might have to get used to @England being decent, and what’s more they’re only going to get better. So many wonderfully talented players coming through. Never thought I’d say this but I reckon England will win something. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 22, 2019

It's a run that the Leicester defender is rightly proud of, believing it's a sign of the progress the team are making.

He added: "We are the only World Cup semi-finalists to get through to the Nations League finals, so that shows the progress we are making. There was talk after the World Cup that we hadn’t managed to beat any of the real world-class sides, so it was nice to be put in a group with Croatia and Spain and come out on top.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"Beating Spain, especially, was great for our confidence. Now we’ve got summer to look forward to when we might win a trophy."