Juventus Sets New Attendance Record for Women's Club Football Match in Italy

The attendance record for a women's football club match in Italy was broken on Sunday, as 39,027 people were in attendance to watch Juventus beat Fiorentina 1-0 at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus extended their advantage over second place Fiorentina to four points, and also sit seven clear of Milan in third. Although tickets were free, the attendance smashes the previously held record for a women's football club match in Italy, which was only 14,000.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

This was the defending champion's first time playing at the Allianz Stadium, as they usually play at the club's training centre in Vinovo.





The domestic record comes only a week after the world record was beaten for a women's club match, as 60,739 watched Atletico Madrid lose 2-0 to Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium last Sunday. In January, Atletico Bilbao claim to have set the European record when 48,121 spectators viewed their Spanish Cup game against Atletico Madrida at San Mames Stadium.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

The world record for any women's football match was set as far back as 1999, when 90,185 people attended the World Cup Final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl, which resulted in a victory for the USA.

