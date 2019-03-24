Juventus Sets New Attendance Record for Women's Club Football Match in Italy

By 90Min
March 24, 2019

The attendance record for a women's football club match in Italy was broken on Sunday, as 39,027 people were in attendance to watch Juventus beat Fiorentina 1-0 at the Allianz Stadium. 

Juventus extended their advantage over second place Fiorentina to four points, and also sit seven clear of Milan in third. Although tickets were free, the attendance smashes the previously held record for a women's football club match in Italy, which was only 14,000. 

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

This was the defending champion's first time playing at the Allianz Stadium, as they usually play at the club's training centre in Vinovo. 


The domestic record comes only a week after the world record was beaten for a women's club match, as 60,739 watched Atletico Madrid lose 2-0 to Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium last Sunday. In January, Atletico Bilbao claim to have set the European record when 48,121 spectators viewed their Spanish Cup game against Atletico Madrida at San Mames Stadium. 

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

The world record for any women's football match was set as far back as 1999, when 90,185 people attended the World Cup Final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl, which resulted in a victory for the USA. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message