Romelu Lukaku Reveals How Zlatan Ibrahimovic Made a Lasting Impression During Man Utd Training

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has opened up on the details of a training ground experience which revealed the true quality of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Lukaku only lined up alongside the iconic Swede for half a season under Jose Mourinho following his big-money switch to Old Traffford from Premier League rivals Everton in 2017, but the Belgian forward has admitted that his fellow striker made a telling impression.

Injuries cut short Ibrahimovic's career at Old Trafford and the 37-year-old departed a year ago to join MLS side LA Galaxy, where his trademark goalscoring heroics have continued, and Lukaku admitted that the former Barcelona star's commitment has been the secret behind his success.

The striker told Manchester United's official website: "Everything I learned from Zlatan was great, from his stories that he told me when he was at Inter, AC Milan, Barcelona and even Ajax, to being on the field working with him, seeing how competitive he was.

"I remember one training session. Because we were both strikers, we were never on the same team and, at one point, there was a 50/50 challenge. He went full-on against me!

"That is when I knew this guy wants to compete and this guy wants to fight for his spot. That is why he changed me. It was an eye-opener. The guy had to fight to be in the position he is in.

"So I learned just to focus, work hard and enjoy it as well. Because he is a guy who you can have a lot of fun with as well and having his personality in the dressing room was good."