Newcastle Prepared to Let Jack Colback Join Nottingham Forest on Permanent Deal

By 90Min
March 25, 2019

Jack Colback could be allowed to make a permanent move to Nottingham Forest at the end of the season with the midfielder unlikely to be given another chance at Newcastle. 

Colback has been on loan at the City Ground for the past two seasons and despite impressive performances in the Championship, it appears the midfielder could be offloaded from his parent club in the summer.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

The 29 year-old has made 33 appearances for Forest this season, scoring three league goals along the way. His performances may have the Newcastle faithful questioning if Colback should be given another opportunity with the club in the Premier League.

As reported by the Chronicle (via HITC), Newcastle are willing to allow Colback to complete a permanent move to Nottingham Forest regardless of whether Rafa Benitez stays at the club.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Colback swapped Wearside for Tyneside when he signed for Newcastle from arch rivals Sunderland back in 2014. The Englishman has played over 100 games for the Magpies and became a prominent figure in their midfield during his first season.

Following Newcastle’s promotion to the Premier League in 2017, Colback was sent on loan to Championship side Nottingham Forest. Two years later and Colback has been pulling out excellent performances for Martin O’Neill’s side, who are currently three points off the play-off positions.

Colback does have another year remaining on his contract at St James' Park but it is becoming increasingly likely that he wont be a Newcastle player come next season. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message