Eldin Jakupovic Knew He Had No Chance of Being Leicester City's Number One Goalkeeper

By 90Min
March 26, 2019

Leicester City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic claims he knew he was never going to be selected as the club's first choice goalkeeper.

The 34-year-old shot stopper is currently third in the pecking order at the King Power Stadium behind Kasper Schmeichel and Danny Ward.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The former Swiss international is yet to make an appearance for Leicester this campaign, and has only played four times for the club since joining the foxes in 2017.


“It was clear even before I moved that Kasper would be number 1, I never had a real chance. He is a super goalie, for me he belongs to the top 5 of the league,” Jakupović was quoted as saying by Blick.

The former Hull City shot stoppers only Premier League games for the club came against Arsenal and Tottenham, with Jakupovic playing in a rare game where the Premier League winner Schmeichel didn't start.

Warren Little/GettyImages

Jakupovic said: "Kasper was a bit stunted at the time. He's a pro, leaves nothing to chance.


"Kasper and I push each other in training, we are always the first in training. He knows what is important in a football career. Something that his father [Peter] probably gave him along the way."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Even when the keepers push each other, Jakupovic also revealed one of the fun games that the Leicester goalkeepers like to play at the end of each training session.


The senior shot stoppers play a training game with keepers from the youth academy, and it can be painful to lose.


“If you lose, you have to stand on the line and bend over, and the others are allowed to shoot,” the foxes player explained.

