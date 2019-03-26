Gennaro Gattuso Set to Meet With Franck Kessie Following Recent Bust-Up With Lucas Biglia

By 90Min
March 26, 2019

Gennaro Gatttuso is set to meet with Franck Kessie later this week to discuss the recent incident involving the Ivorian's AC Milan teammate Lucas Biglia.

Kessie was substituted during the second-half of Milan's derby defeat against Inter earlier this month and reacted by causing a ruckus on the bench before getting involved in a heated argument with Biglia.

Gattuso condemned Kessie's actions in his post-match interview and now, according to Calciomercato, the Milan boss is set to meet with the Ivorian on Thursday once he returns from international duty.

The initial report from Calciomercato suggested that the 22-year-old is likely to start on the bench against Sampdoria on Saturday, but a second report from the Italian publication has suggested that he could be dropped from the squad altogether.

Both Kessie and Biglia are set to receive fines for their actions, something which the Milan hierarchy have already communicated with both player's agents.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Kessie is coming to the end of a two-year loan spell from Atalanta, but is still unclear as to whether I Rossoneri are willing to make the deal permanent this summer.

There is a distinct possibility the midfielder could be sacrificed by Milan for reasons relating to their budget and conduct, which has sparked plenty of rumours surrounding a summer move.

Premier League sides West HamArsenal and Tottenham have all been credited with an interest as they are all looking to bolster their central midfield options during the summer transfer window.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

All three clubs will be keeping an eye on any developments surrounding Kessie's current situation and will no doubt be ready to pounce if it appears as though his future lies outside of Milan.

