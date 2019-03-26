Manchester United Handed Huge Injury Boost as 8 Stars Set to Return for Watford Clash

Manchester United have been handed a huge injury boost ahead of Saturday's clash with Watford as eight first-team stars are set to return from injury.

The Red Devils currently sit two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal in the Premier League table, with every match from now until the end of the season set to be vital in their pursuit for Champions League qualification.

New week, new header — we're back in action at Old Trafford next Saturday! #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/bZxOcROGkI — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 25, 2019

Fortunately for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he will have plenty of players to choose from against Watford as, according to The Mirror, eight of his squad are now set to return from injury.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic were all forced to withdraw from international duty through injury, but they will all likely be available for the visit of Watford on Saturday. However, Lukaku may remain sidelined for a further week to avoid any risk of aggravating his foot injury.

They group will also be joined by Eric Bailly, Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian, who have now recovered from their respective issues.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

With injuries ravaging their squad, the Red Devils fell to defeats against both Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers, and they will certainly be eager to return to winning ways as the season nears its conclusion.

However, one man who is yet to recover from his injury is Alexis Sanchez, who has missed United's last three matches as a result of a knee injury. He is expected to remain sidelined for a further three weeks and will be targeting a return in time for United's trip to Everton on 20 April.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

With Liverpool and Manchester City likely to occupy the first two spots in the top four, Arsenal and United are set to compete with both Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea for the remaining two places.

Tottenham currently sit third on 61 points, whilst sixth-placed Chelsea currently trail with 57. Each match will likely be crucial to a team's top four aspirations, and Solskjaer will certainly be relieved to see so many of his stars nearing a return.