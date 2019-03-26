Samuel Umtiti Suggests Antoine Griezmann May 'Regret' Decision to Snub Barcelona for Atletico Madrid

March 26, 2019

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has suggested that Antoine Griezmann will 'regret' his decision to remain at Atletico Madrid over joining his France teammate at the Camp Nou.

Griezmann opted against signing for the Catalan side in the summer, doing so through a video titled 'The Decision' to put an end to heavy speculation surrounding his future.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Umtiti - who was part of Dider Deschamps' successful side in the summer - has suggested that the 27-year-old, who has 18 goals in 39 games for Atletico Madrid this season, may 'regret' the decision, before claiming that there is a space for him at Barcelona should he change his mind.

Speaking to Telefoot, as quoted by The Express, Umtiti said: "In our careers, we have to take decisions that we sometimes regret. I would be glad if Griezmann came to Barcelona, he has a place here.

"I know Antoine is very happy in Madrid and that he is very well there. He is at a team that plays for him."

Both Griezmann and Umtiti were recently part of the France squad that began their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with routine wins over Moldova and Iceland, in what was just the defender's 13th and 14th appearance for club and country this season respectively.

Umtiti's campaign has been hampered by a knee injury, with the 25-year-old revealing that he put the short-term success of playing in the World Cup before the longer-term implications of missing the vast majority of this season. 

He added: "I took a risk because a World Cup is played every four years and you never know how many times you can play at one. It was a dream and I forced my left knee - things after got complicated but I do not regret my decision."

