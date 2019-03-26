Twitter Reacts as Tottenham Fans Miss Out on Tickets for Opening Match at New Stadium

By 90Min
March 26, 2019

Tottenham will finally play their first match at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on 3 April.

However, many of their fans were left furious at the fact the game had rapidly sold out following an error with their website. Thousands of tickets had been sold on Monday before another batch were released on Tuesday, with Tottenham fans spending hours waiting for tickets which never became available for the brand new 62,000-seater stadium.


Other complaints from Spurs fans highlighted the fact that the distribution of tickets seemed to be totally random, rather than favouring fans who have been regulars at White Hart Lane for decades.


The new stadium was originally supposed to open at the start of the season, but the club's fans have been constantly told to be patient due to safety concerns regarding its construction, which is believed to have cost around £1bn to build.


The ground finally hosted its first test game on Sunday, as Spurs' U18 side beat Southampton's youngsters 3-1. But the club will be extremely concerned about the negative press they have received with the way tickets have been sold for the stadium's first major event

Fans who have been following the club for generations yet failed to get a ticket would also be angered by the fact that those same tickets are now being sold for hundreds of pounds on third party websites, despite the club creating a "Hotspur plus" membership scheme, which should have ensured a fair way of the distribution of tickets.

There were however some lucky fans who managed to beat the queues and secure the hottest ticket in north London for the Premier League clash

