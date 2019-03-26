Twitter Reacts as Tottenham Fans Miss Out on Tickets for Opening Match at New Stadium

Tottenham will finally play their first match at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on 3 April.



However, many of their fans were left furious at the fact the game had rapidly sold out following an error with their website. Thousands of tickets had been sold on Monday before another batch were released on Tuesday, with Tottenham fans spending hours waiting for tickets which never became available for the brand new 62,000-seater stadium.





Jumped on at 9:50, close to two hours later the circle finished and all sold. Fuming. #Tottenham #tickets https://t.co/6OexrBEVPH — Kieran Ellis (@Kieran_Ellis) March 26, 2019

Other complaints from Spurs fans highlighted the fact that the distribution of tickets seemed to be totally random, rather than favouring fans who have been regulars at White Hart Lane for decades.





The new stadium was originally supposed to open at the start of the season, but the club's fans have been constantly told to be patient due to safety concerns regarding its construction, which is believed to have cost around £1bn to build.





The ground finally hosted its first test game on Sunday, as Spurs' U18 side beat Southampton's youngsters 3-1. But the club will be extremely concerned about the negative press they have received with the way tickets have been sold for the stadium's first major event

Tottenham fans wait almost 2 yrs for the first game at the amazing new @SpursOfficial stadium. But the club sells tickets in a free-for-all where those that signed up yesterday have the same chance as members of over 20 years like me. No ticket, gutted. @THSTOfficial — Ian Mitchell (@EconMitch) March 26, 2019

Going to Wembley for almost 2 years and being a Hotspur plus member means absolutely nothing.

The ticketing system needs a complete overhaul. Two days trying to get Palace tickets only to find all sold out.#COYS #Tottenham #THFC — The Boxing Mad Man (@TheBoxingMadMan) March 26, 2019

Absoustaly outraged no tickets left 4 members after queuing both days for palace game Tottenham's have alot 2 answer 4 what's the point!!!!😡😡😡😡 — Peter Jarrett (@spurstj) March 26, 2019

#thfc Another day, another Tottenham Hotspur ticket sale. Yet today they’ll be 150,000+ of us going for a mere 6000(ish) tickets. This is going to get very annoying, very quickly... #COYS — Toby Bilton (@TobyBilton1) March 26, 2019

Fans who have been following the club for generations yet failed to get a ticket would also be angered by the fact that those same tickets are now being sold for hundreds of pounds on third party websites, despite the club creating a "Hotspur plus" membership scheme, which should have ensured a fair way of the distribution of tickets.

Was a Season ticket holder for 20 years, club member for 2. Seen thousands of matches and still can’t get a ticket for the first game, when other members that have never been before are given the same opportunities to purchase tickets @SpursOfficial #thfc #spurs #coys #tottenham — Warren Palmer (@WarrenAPalmer) March 26, 2019

Still waiting for Tottenham tickets after a hour and a half wait pic.twitter.com/YujHAIIpXj — Drew Wilton (@DDWilton) March 26, 2019

Tottenham threaten to suspend fans after tickets for opening match at new stadium are advertised for £1200 | @Matt_Law_DT https://t.co/q7qkQCTu8e — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) March 18, 2019

There were however some lucky fans who managed to beat the queues and secure the hottest ticket in north London for the Premier League clash