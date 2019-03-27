6 of the Most Exciting Title Races in Premier League History

Liverpool and Manchester City are battling it out for the Premier League title and come May it could go down as the best title race ever.

There have been some incredibly dramatic races over the years that have brought with them some of the greatest ever moments in English football. While this year's race will go to the wire, it's going to take something special to beat some of these belters from the past.

Check out six of the best Premier League title races.

Arsenal Win Their First Title in the Premier League Era (1997/98)

The 1997/98 season was Arsene Wenger's first season in charge of Arsenal and it was a dramatic one. With the likes of Marc Overmars, Patrick Vieira, Tony Adams and Dennis Bergkamp, the Gunners were glittered with great players.

Arsenal, after a slow start, embarked on an 18 match unbeaten run midway through the season as they stamped their authority in the title race.

In their bid to win the title they crucially beat the Red Devils at Old Trafford thanks to a Marc Overmars goal. United were leading by as many as 11 points at one stage in the season, but couldn't hold on as Arsenal won the title by one point.

Manchester United Overcome Newcastle's 12 Point Lead (1995/96)

Kevin Keegan's entertainers put Newcastle 12 points ahead in the title race in 1995/96, and it seemed as if the title would be going up to St James' Park for the first time since 1927.

The likes of Les Ferdinand, Peter Beardsley and David Ginola lit up the Premier League and with 15 games remaining they were 12 ahead of Manchester United.

However United clawed their way back and managed to beat Newcastle with star players such as Ryan Giggs, David Beckham and Eric Cantona who were key in overcoming the Magpies.

One of the most famous moments of the season was Keegan's rant about Alex Ferguson and the quote: "I'd love it if we beat them." Unfortunately for Toon fans, the Red Devils did the double over the Magpies which ended up being crucial for their comeback.

Liverpool Let the Title Slip Away to Manchester City (2013/14)

Liverpool were looking for their first league title since 1989/90 and had their best chance in decades. They had a wealth of talent with the likes of Steven Gerrard, Raheem Sterling, Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez who won the PFA Player of the Year.



The Reds were on an 11-match winning streak when they came up against Jose Mourinho's Chelsea in April. The most iconic part of the season was when Gerrard slipped and lost the ball to Demba Ba who scored in a game which Liverpool eventually lost 2-0.

In their next game, Liverpool were up 3-0 against Crystal Palace only to draw 3-3 and practically gift the title to Man City. With the likes of Yaya Toure and Sergio Aguero, City overtook Liverpool to seal the title and League Cup in an incredible season for the Sky Blues.

Manchester United's Treble Winning Season (1998/99)

The 1998/99 season was an incredible year for so many reasons. United celebrated a famous treble as they won the Champions League, FA Cup and the Premier League.

The league was a closely fought battle between United and Arsenal which went to the final day of the season. Chelsea were also in the running, but couldn't keep up and finished four points behind UNited.

The pivotal moment of the season was in the penultimate week of the campaign as Leeds beat Arsenal and gave the momentum to the Red Devils. On the final day, United were 1-0 down to Spurs, but came back to win and seal the title as Arsenal had to settle for second place.

Blackburn Shock the League (1994/95)

Man United were imperious in the 1990s, but Blackburn shocked the world as they brought the trophy back to Ewood Park for the first time in 81 years.

Kenny Dalglish's team had Chris Sutton, Tim Sherwood and top goalscorer Alan Shearer who ended the season with a record 34 goals in the league.

Ferguson's men could only manage a draw and the title went to Blackburn. Going into the final day of the season Man Utd had to beat West Ham to win the title, butmanage a draw

Manchester City's Last Gasp Premier League Title Win (2011/12)