Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Handed Injury Boost Ahead of Newcastle Clash as Key Duo Return

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery will welcome back defensive pair Sead Kolasinac and Sokratis Papastathopoulos for Monday's Premier League visit of Newcastle.

Both players were away on international duty with Bosnia & Herzegovina and Greece respectively - but there were fears the injuries both picked up in their nation's opening matches would leave them unavailable for Monday.

A comeback for Papa! 👀



🇬🇷 @EthnikiOmada come from two goals down to draw 2-2 away at Bosnia pic.twitter.com/aJmr3oXFj1 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 26, 2019

However, as reported by Football London, the pair have both recovered from their knocks and were fit enough to play the full 90 minutes as they faced off against each other in their respective side's 2-2 draw in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Indeed, there were also issues surrounding the fitness of Aaron Ramsey, who didn't travel with the rest of the Arsenal squad to their Dubai training camp to instead represent Wales. However, having not played for his country due to a thigh injury, he too is set to be fit for Monday's Premier League encounter.

It means Emery could field the same back five who beat Manchester United in their last league outing prior to the international break, with Nacho Monreal the only real injury concern for the Spanish coach.

📍 Dubai



Warm weather training for @Arsenal ahead of the run-in for a top-four finish



➡️ https://t.co/wUTKKeIXCd pic.twitter.com/14xkjgxSu6 — Premier League (@premierleague) March 23, 2019

The news comes at a good time for the 47-year-old, whose side have been less than convincing at the back this season, conceding 39 goals in the league alone.

Monday's clash against Newcastle comes three weeks after the Gunners wrestled control of fourth spot in the Premier League, as the race for a top four finish heats up with just eight matches remaining of the season. Emery's men are two points clear of nearest challengers United, who could temporarily overtake Arsenal should they beat Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday.