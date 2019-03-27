Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Handed Injury Boost Ahead of Newcastle Clash as Key Duo Return

By 90Min
March 27, 2019

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery will welcome back defensive pair Sead Kolasinac and Sokratis Papastathopoulos for Monday's Premier League visit of Newcastle.

Both players were away on international duty with Bosnia & Herzegovina and Greece respectively - but there were fears the injuries both picked up in their nation's opening matches would leave them unavailable for Monday.

However, as reported by Football London, the pair have both recovered from their knocks and were fit enough to play the full 90 minutes as they faced off against each other in their respective side's 2-2 draw in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Indeed, there were also issues surrounding the fitness of Aaron Ramsey, who didn't travel with the rest of the Arsenal squad to their Dubai training camp to instead represent Wales. However, having not played for his country due to a thigh injury, he too is set to be fit for Monday's Premier League encounter.

It means Emery could field the same back five who beat Manchester United in their last league outing prior to the international break, with Nacho Monreal the only real injury concern for the Spanish coach. 

The news comes at a good time for the 47-year-old, whose side have been less than convincing at the back this season, conceding 39 goals in the league alone.

Monday's clash against Newcastle comes three weeks after the Gunners wrestled control of fourth spot in the Premier League, as the race for a top four finish heats up with just eight matches remaining of the season. Emery's men are two points clear of nearest challengers United, who could temporarily overtake Arsenal should they beat Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message