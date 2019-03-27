David Ornstein Reveals Which Positions Arsenal Are Looking to Strengthen This Summer

BBC Sport journalist David Ornstein has revealed Arsenal are ready for a 'heavy' summer of rebuilding with a replacement for head of recruitment Sven Mislintat top of the list of priorities.

Mislintat left the club in January after growing frustrated with a lack of financial firepower in the market, and with the Gunners eager to make signings during the summer, a new face will need to fill the role in order for such acquisitions to take place.

Ornstein has close ties with Arsenal and, speaking on Premier League Today, claimed Unai Emery is keen to strengthen up to five areas of his side in a major squad overhaul - while also stating rumours surrounding a move for Marcus Thuram are wide of the mark.

“I don’t know about Thuram,” Ornstein said, as quoted by the Express. "They’ve got a bit of a problem on their hands in that they don’t have a technical director, who is meant to be overseeing a number of areas including recruitment. Their head of recruitment Sven Mislintat left in January, which was a bit of a shock to some, a disappointment to many."

A new goalkeeper, two full-backs, a midfielder and a winger are the areas Emery is keen to strengthen after the Premier League season finishes, with Ornstein stating the club are actively looking to address those roles in the squad.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

“I think they’re looking, well they’re definitely looking for a box-to-box midfielder to replace Aaron Ramsey, who’s going to Juventus," he added.

"They’re still in the hunt for a winger, which is why today again links have come out with Yannick Carrasco. They may be looking for a full-back to cover Hector Bellerin with his injury, and of course Stephan Lichtsteiner was only signed on a one-year contract.





"So there’s going to be a heavy period of recruitment ahead potentially at Arsenal. But until they get that technical director in place, many of those rumours [won’t happen].”