International Roundup: How Liverpool's 11 National Team Stars Fared This Week

Now that the unwelcome distraction of the international break has come to an end, Liverpool can focus their attentions back on their Premier League title challenge - as well as another tilt at Champions League glory.

Here's a roundup of how Liverpool's national team stars have fared over the past week.

Brazil (Roberto Firmino, Alisson & Fabinho)

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Roberto Firmino was the only Liverpool player who featured in Brazil's embarrassing 1-1 draw against Panama on Saturday, with both Alisson and Fabinho being rested - which may have been for the best if you recall Panama's 'robust' approach during the World Cup.

It was a much happier Tuesday evening for the Seleção as they defeated the Czech Republic 3-1. Firmino bagged a goal and both Alisson and Fabinho were able to earn some game time.

Croatia (Dejan Lovren)

Laszlo Szirtesi/GettyImages

Dejan Lovren hasn't featured for Liverpool since hobbling off injured during their FA Cup defeat to Wolves at the start of January, but he was finally back in action on Sunday for Croatia.

It wasn't exactly the best return for the central defender as his side were surprisingly defeated 2-1 against Hungary.

Jordan Henderson (England)

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

It was somewhat surprising to see Jordan Henderson in the England squad after he missed Liverpool's last Premier League match against Fulham through injury, but he managed to play the full 90 minutes during the Three Lions' comprehensive 5-0 win against the Czech Republic.

He also made a substitute appearance against Montengero which should indicate that he'll be fit to return to action for the Reds against Tottenham next weekend.

Netherlands (Virgil van Dijk & Georginio Wijnaldum)

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

First things first. Yes, Virgil van Dijk is fine. No injuries to report for the Netherlands captain, so he will be ready to return to Premier League action against Tottenham.

He did manage to bag a goal in the Oranje's 4-0 win against Belarus - as did Georginio Wijnaldum - but was unable to prevent defeat against bitter rivals Germany on Sunday.

Scotland (Andrew Robertson)

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Andrew Robertson would have been counting his lucky stars after he missed Scotland's disastrous trip to Kazakhstan. He was instead undergoing dental surgery, and he used his brand new set of gnashers to great effect as Scotland battled to an important 2-0 win...against San Marino. Still, a win's a win.

Senegal (Sadio Mane)

SEYLLOU/GettyImages

Sadio Mane played the full 90 minutes as Senegal secured their qualification to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over Madagascar.





He had more reason to celebrate on Tuesday evening as he helped to inspire a dramatic comeback win in a friendly against Mali, scoring an equalising goal in the 87th minute before assisting Pape Konate as he netted a 92nd minute winner.

Wales (Ben Woodburn & Harry Wilson)

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

It's been a season to forget for Ben Woodburn, but he was able to bag his second international goal with a late winner in Wales' friendly victory against Trinidad & Tobago.

That wasn't enough to seal his place in Wales' opening Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia, but loanee Harry Wilson did earn himself a start, playing his part in the 1-0 win.