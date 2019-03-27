Luka Jovic Targeted by Real Madrid as Los Blancos Move Forward With Plans for Summer Rebuild

Real Madrid have joined the race alongside other elite European sides for on-loan Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic, with Los Blancos keen to begin rebuilding the squad in the summer.

The Serbian forward has been in magnificent form this term, netting 22 goals and providing a further seven assists in all competitions, resulting in a whole host of major European clubs vying for the 21-year-old's signature.

Now it appears Madrid have entered the frame, with Spanish publication Sport claiming Zinedine Zidane's side are keen to hijack Barcelona's attempts to sign the Benfica striker for what is reported to be a fee in the region of €60-70m.

The news comes after Madrid had already supposedly attempted to meddle with Barcelona's prospected signing of Matthijs de Ligt, as the report claims the club are keeping tabs on a number of summer acquisitions. Madrid's interest follows on from news that Bayern Munich had already submitted a €56m bid for the Serb, with a view towards a summer transfer, as the race for the forward begins to heat up.

Money appears to be no issue for president Florentino Perez, who, along with Zidane, has earmarked Sadio Mane and Eden Hazard as other options this summer.

The Frenchman is eager to invest in a whole new front line, with Jovic as the spearhead, and new wingers arriving to invigorate a squad which has underperformed this term. However, the stiff competition they face for his signature is only likely to raise the asking price - with Eintracht more than likely to trigger their option and capitalise on their investment.