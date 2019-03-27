Man Utd to Persist With Alexis Sanchez Despite Possible Implications for New David de Gea Deal

By 90Min
March 27, 2019

Manchester United are not prepared to part ways with underperforming winger Alexis Sanchez, despite fears that their reluctance to offer David de Gea a similar wage to the Chilean could force him out the exit door at Old Trafford.

Sanchez, who is said to be earning around £400,000-a-week at United, has struggled greatly for form since moving to the club in January 2018. He has recently found himself behind the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in the pecking order at the club, prompting rumours of an imminent departure for the 30-year-old.

However, according to the Evening Standard, club officials remain hopeful that Sanchez can still recover his best form once he moves on from his injury struggles, and they have no intention of allowing him to leave Old Trafford.

Many fans have claimed that Sanchez's performances have not merited such a high salary, and this wage could also prove problematic in their attempts to persuade De Gea to extend his stay with the Red Devils.

The Spaniard, who will be out of contract at the end of next season, is said to be demanding that United make him their highest-earning player, meaning he would need a salary of over £400,000-a-week. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

However, United are only prepared to offer £350,000-a-week, which would still make him the world's best-paid goalkeeper, but the two parties are yet to agree on an extension as a result of De Gea's wage demands.

The Red Devils have previously shown no reluctance to part ways with expensive, underperforming players, with both Wayne Rooney and Bastian Schweinsteiger leaving the club in recent years to join Everton and Chicago Fire respectively. 

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Despite this, they still believe Sanchez has the talent to justify his high salary, and want their new manager to focus his efforts on getting the best out of the Chilean.

A move to a Chinese Super League side has been touted, but United are yet to receive any interest in Sanchez from clubs outside Europe. As a result, they remain committed to the winger, and are ready to accept the consequences of doing so.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message