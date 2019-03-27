Phil Thompson Claims Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Should Be Wary of Harry Kane

Former Liverpool centre-back Phil Thompson has warned Reds defender Virgil van Dijk to be wary of Tottenham Hotspur frontman Harry Kane when the sides meet this Sunday.

The England captain has scored 24 goals in his 36 club appearances this campaign, whilst also netting in both of England's fixtures over the international break. Jürgen Klopp's side will need to keep Kane quiet at Anfield this weekend if they are to pick up a crucial three points in the Premier League title race, with Van Dijk likely to be pivotal in that regard.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

The Dutchman has been immaculate at the back for Liverpool after arriving for £75m in January 2017, and his stellar performances have made him one of the favourites to claim this season's PFA Player of the Year award.





Speaking to Sky Sports News, Thompson made it clear that Van Dijk will have to keep a watchful eye on Kane, highlighting the sizeable danger posed by the latter.





"Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in Europe," he stated. "For a centre-forward, his work-rate, he can drop off into that number 10 role, which makes it very difficult.





"Van Dijk will have to be [at his best] and Joel Matip, if it is him at centre-back, when he drifts off in those positions, do you stay? If you do go with him you've got them runners, Dele Alli or [Heung-min] Son, who are going to run into the spaces behind you.

"He makes it very difficult, Harry Kane."

✍🏻 | Van Dijk vs Kane, Mane vs Vertonghen - Key battles that could decide where Sunday's game is won and lost. #LFC https://t.co/IOuoOjWy2l pic.twitter.com/AyrqsYiH6G — Read Liverpool (@ReadLiverpoolFC) March 27, 2019

The 65-year-old continued his appraisal of the Spurs forward, warning Van Dijk about his potency in front of goal.

"He scores all kinds of goals as we have seen," he added. "From inside the box, he can turn and score, great headers and he can score from outside of the box.

"He's a very difficult opponent. Van Dijk and Matip will both have their work cut out. It's not just the physical side of it, you have to be mentally tough."