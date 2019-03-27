Roberto Mancini Claims Big Win Against Liechtenstein Will 'Feed the Appetite' of Italian Fans

Italy manager Roberto Mancini has suggested that the Azzurri's faultless start to their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign has helped to win back supporters who became disillusioned with the national team following their failure to qualify for last summer's World Cup.

A rotated Mancini team, which contained a mixture of experienced players and debutantes easily brushed aside Group J minnows Liechtenstein at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Tuesday night, with previously uncapped Simone Sensi and Leonardo Pavoletti amongst the scorers in the huge 6-0 win in Parma.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Following the Italians' absence from the World Cup in 2018, Mancini feels as though their impressive performances and victories will help his team win over the expectant Azzurri fans.

As reported by ForzaItalianFootball, Mancini said: “There has been a bit of detachment from the team in recent years but after what happened last year and this year, there is a lot of love for the national team.

“We must try to feed this appetite of love from the fans for the team. They were very good in Parma again, as they always have been. We hope to see many full stadiums for the national team.

“It has been many years since we enjoyed a 6-0 win. Being top of the group after the first two games is a good thing.”

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

The former Manchester City manager also praised attacking duo Fabio Quagliarella and Moise Kean for their goal-scoring performances during the sizeable victory, with both players at hugely contrasting stages of their international careers, with Kean earning his third cap for the national team, whilst Quagliarella scored his first goals for the Azzurri since 2010.

Mancini added: “I’m pleased for them and I hope they can go on like this. It would be very important for us and to see Kean performing like he is at the age of 19 is a good thing for us.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

“Quagliarella is here on merit and for no other reason. At the moment, we don’t know what is going to happen and we can’t predict things but I think that he can certainly continue like this.”