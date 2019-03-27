Unai Emery to Sanction Arsenal Clear Out to Free Up Funds for Summer Rebuild

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery is willing to sanction the sales of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Mesut Ozil, Mohamed Elneny, Calum Chambers and Shkodran Mustafi in the summer, with the Gunners looking to bring in up to four new signings during the transfer window.

Emery's only January acquisition was the loan signing of Denis Suarez, as the Gunners' financial woes were made clear through the Spaniard's admission that no funds would be available to make permanent transfers.

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal plot Henrikh Mkhitaryan summer transfer to help fund four new signings | @AdrianJKajumba https://t.co/ShYWT1CIu9 pic.twitter.com/L8mAbzVYOa — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 27, 2019

However, with Arsenal on course to claim a Champions League spot this season, further funds will be made available to Emery who, the Mirror claim, would like to bring in Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney.

The report also states that the Gunners are prioritising a left winger, central defender and attacking midfielder, with PSG’s Christopher Nkunku and Dalian Yifang’s Yannick Carrasco two of the names mentioned - as reported by the Express.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Central defence is another area the north London outfit are looking to strengthen in, with the major chink in Arsenal's armour this season being their poor defensive record - having conceded 39 goals in 30 Premier League games.

Only £45m will be made available to the Spaniard in the summer if his side don't qualify for the Champions League, therefore the Gunners' chief will sanction the sale of Mkhitaryan to free up further cash, another report from the Mirror claims. The 30-year-old is one of the highest earners in the side on £180k-a-week and could be joined out the exit door by Elneny, Chambers and Mustafi, who the report states are also up for sale.

A more high profile exit could come in the form of Ozil's depature, who the Mirror say could also be joining Mkhitaryan as Arsenal look to ease their strained and inflated wage bill and use the money saved elsewhere. However, Ozil's departure seems less likely with the German reluctant to leave London and relinquish his £350k-a-week wages.