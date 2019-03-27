Zinedine Zidane Shortlists Tanguy Ndombele Ahead of Real Madrid Summer Rebuild

By 90Min
March 27, 2019

Zinedine Zidane has shortlisted Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Tanguy Ndombele as a Real Madrid transfer target as the club look to offload one of Casemiro or Marcos Llorente.

The 46-year-old manager was brought back in by Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez following the club's managerial circus involving Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari this season.

One of Zidane's first jobs at the Santiago Bernabéu is to plan his squad for next season, and AS claim that Lyon's Ndombele is one player he wants to bring to the Spanish capital in an attempt to fill the 'Claude Makélélé role' they've been missing since 2003.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

The 22-year-old has broken onto the scene as one of the most exciting midfielders in Europe over the last few seasons, showcasing his abilities most effectively in this year's Champions League against Barcelona and TSG Hoffenheim.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in signing Ndombele this summer, but Real Madrid will have the inside track due to their past negotiations with the French club.

Lyon are also interested in bringing striker Mariano Díaz back to the Groupama Stadium following his successful loan spell at the club last season, with AS hinting that the Dominican forward could be included to help broker a deal for Ndombele.


Real Madrid have most notably shortlisted Paul Pogba as the answer to their problems in midfield, but any move for the Manchester United star would require most - if not all - of their resources ahead of the transfer window.

They've already agreed to a £45m deal for Éder Militão of FC Porto, while teenager Rodrygo will also complete his long-awaited move to the Santiago Bernabéu.

The likes of Martin Ødegaard, Borja Mayoral, Raúl de Tomás and Mateo Kovačić will also be returning from spells away from Real Madrid at the end of the season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message