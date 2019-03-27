Zinedine Zidane Shortlists Tanguy Ndombele Ahead of Real Madrid Summer Rebuild

Zinedine Zidane has shortlisted Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Tanguy Ndombele as a Real Madrid transfer target as the club look to offload one of Casemiro or Marcos Llorente.

The 46-year-old manager was brought back in by Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez following the club's managerial circus involving Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari this season.

One of Zidane's first jobs at the Santiago Bernabéu is to plan his squad for next season, and AS claim that Lyon's Ndombele is one player he wants to bring to the Spanish capital in an attempt to fill the 'Claude Makélélé role' they've been missing since 2003.

The 22-year-old has broken onto the scene as one of the most exciting midfielders in Europe over the last few seasons, showcasing his abilities most effectively in this year's Champions League against Barcelona and TSG Hoffenheim.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in signing Ndombele this summer, but Real Madrid will have the inside track due to their past negotiations with the French club.

Lyon are also interested in bringing striker Mariano Díaz back to the Groupama Stadium following his successful loan spell at the club last season, with AS hinting that the Dominican forward could be included to help broker a deal for Ndombele.





Real Madrid have most notably shortlisted Paul Pogba as the answer to their problems in midfield, but any move for the Manchester United star would require most - if not all - of their resources ahead of the transfer window.

They've already agreed to a £45m deal for Éder Militão of FC Porto, while teenager Rodrygo will also complete his long-awaited move to the Santiago Bernabéu.

The likes of Martin Ødegaard, Borja Mayoral, Raúl de Tomás and Mateo Kovačić will also be returning from spells away from Real Madrid at the end of the season.