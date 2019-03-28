Arsenal Bid £5m for Brazilian Teenager Gabriel Martinelli With Up to 25 Clubs Interested

By 90Min
March 28, 2019

Arsenal have reportedly made a bid worth £5m for Brazilian starlet Gabriel Martinelli ahead of the January transfer window. 


The 17-year-old has been linked with a number of top clubs including Manchester United and Barcelona but Unai Emery has made the first move to bring the teenager to the Premier League.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

According to Fox Sports in Brazil, a £5m bid has been launched for the forward player as the Gunners look to press on with summer recruitment despite failing to appoint a new sporting director.

Martinelli, who is described as quick and skilful, has had trials with both Man Utd and Barça in the past and Arsenal may have a fight on their hands to land the Brazilian youngster, with up to 25 clubs said to be interested.

Currently playing for Ituano in his home nation after progressing through the Corinthians academy, Martinelli became the youngest player to play for his club this century at 16 years of age in March 2018.

Comfortable as a second striker or a winger, the starlet has scored six goals in 11 league games this season and has attracted attention from Brazil's biggest clubs as well as Europe.

Marcos Casseb, the player's agent, told Globo Esporte: "To be honest we expected this to happen. His evolution since last year is very fast, he is above average.


"The initial planning is for him to go straight to Europe."

Despite signing a five-year deal with Ituano in 2017, £5m present a potential bargain for the Gunners who have struggled to splash the cash this season - managing only to sign Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona in January.

Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United and Middlesbrough are both rumoured to be monitoring Martinelli's situation, as it looks increasingly likely the teenager will be showcasing his skills in Europe next season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message