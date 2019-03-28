Arsenal Bid £5m for Brazilian Teenager Gabriel Martinelli With Up to 25 Clubs Interested

Arsenal have reportedly made a bid worth £5m for Brazilian starlet Gabriel Martinelli ahead of the January transfer window.





The 17-year-old has been linked with a number of top clubs including Manchester United and Barcelona but Unai Emery has made the first move to bring the teenager to the Premier League.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

According to Fox Sports in Brazil, a £5m bid has been launched for the forward player as the Gunners look to press on with summer recruitment despite failing to appoint a new sporting director.

Martinelli, who is described as quick and skilful, has had trials with both Man Utd and Barça in the past and Arsenal may have a fight on their hands to land the Brazilian youngster, with up to 25 clubs said to be interested.

Currently playing for Ituano in his home nation after progressing through the Corinthians academy, Martinelli became the youngest player to play for his club this century at 16 years of age in March 2018.

My Gabriel Martinelli agenda begins now. Baller pic.twitter.com/n9brgIdAq4 — Gooner_esque (@gunner_winnie) March 27, 2019

Comfortable as a second striker or a winger, the starlet has scored six goals in 11 league games this season and has attracted attention from Brazil's biggest clubs as well as Europe.

Marcos Casseb, the player's agent, told Globo Esporte: "To be honest we expected this to happen. His evolution since last year is very fast, he is above average.





"The initial planning is for him to go straight to Europe."

Gabriel Martinelli best performance till date is scoring 6 in the Sao Paulo state league



Though state league are not something to be excited about but seemingly he would have come up against the likes of Corinthians, Palmeiras, Santos, Sao Paulo



Something to be optimistic about pic.twitter.com/evzeXlJQKM — C'deep (@Chandradeep_) March 28, 2019

Despite signing a five-year deal with Ituano in 2017, £5m present a potential bargain for the Gunners who have struggled to splash the cash this season - managing only to sign Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona in January.

Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United and Middlesbrough are both rumoured to be monitoring Martinelli's situation, as it looks increasingly likely the teenager will be showcasing his skills in Europe next season.