Manchester United Set for Transfer Policy U-Turn After Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Appointment

By 90Min
March 28, 2019

Manchester United have ditched their short-term transfer policy following their decision to appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the club's new full-time manager.

The Red Devils announced on Thursday that their caretaker boss would be given the promotion, with Solskjaer signing a three-year contract at Old Trafford.

Senior club officials have been in contact with Solskjaer throughout his 99 days in temporary charge of United to identify targets this summer, and the Manchester Evening News claim that they will abandon their short-term transfer policy which was adopted under José Mourinho.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The MEN have since added another update to Manchester United's transfer strategy, claiming that they're going to 'put plans in place' with one eye already on the summer window.

The club wants to start their new look by developing a policy which is centred around young players, something which is in stark contrast to Mourinho's approach at Old Trafford.

Out of the 11 signings made during Mourinho's tenure, FC Porto defender Diogo Dalot was the only arrival under the age of 21 when he joined Manchester United.

Their sudden change has seen the likes of Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi land on their radar, as well as centre-backs Milan Škriniar and Joachim Andersen.

But that could leave moves for long-term target Gareth Bale and defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the dark ahead of the summer transfer window.

The likes of Declan Rice and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have most recently been linked with Manchester United as they're also looking to add an English core to their side under new manager Solskjaer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message