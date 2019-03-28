Manchester United Set for Transfer Policy U-Turn After Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Appointment

Manchester United have ditched their short-term transfer policy following their decision to appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the club's new full-time manager.

The Red Devils announced on Thursday that their caretaker boss would be given the promotion, with Solskjaer signing a three-year contract at Old Trafford.

Senior club officials have been in contact with Solskjaer throughout his 99 days in temporary charge of United to identify targets this summer, and the Manchester Evening News claim that they will abandon their short-term transfer policy which was adopted under José Mourinho.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The MEN have since added another update to Manchester United's transfer strategy, claiming that they're going to 'put plans in place' with one eye already on the summer window.

The club wants to start their new look by developing a policy which is centred around young players, something which is in stark contrast to Mourinho's approach at Old Trafford.

Out of the 11 signings made during Mourinho's tenure, FC Porto defender Diogo Dalot was the only arrival under the age of 21 when he joined Manchester United.

Their sudden change has seen the likes of Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi land on their radar, as well as centre-backs Milan Škriniar and Joachim Andersen.

But that could leave moves for long-term target Gareth Bale and defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the dark ahead of the summer transfer window.

The likes of Declan Rice and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have most recently been linked with Manchester United as they're also looking to add an English core to their side under new manager Solskjaer.