Phil Foden to Reject Offers From Germany Despite Game-Time Frustrations Under Pep Guardiola

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has voiced his frustrations at a lack of game-time this season, but is nonetheless expected to stay and fight for his place in the City midfield.

The 18-year-old signed a new six-year contract at the Etihad earlier this season, but has managed just 96 minutes of football across ten appearances in the Premier League, with his last start coming in the FA Cup victory over Newport County last month - when he scored twice.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Speaking to Goal after starting for England under-21s against Germany during the week, Foden said: "It’s good just to get some minutes, you know, because at my club I don’t really get many.





"It’s just good to get out there and play football. I am still young, 18 years of age, so to get minutes was good for me. I lost quite a bit of fitness but it’s coming back slowly.





“That was due to not playing. I have been trying to do extra after training but it’s nothing like playing a game, it’s totally different. Hopefully I can get it back.”

His frustrations naturally led to some speculation surrounding his future, but reports from the Mail among other places suggest he has decided against following in Jadon Sancho's footsteps, and will stay to fight for his place in the side - regardless of how tough a battle that may seem.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He faces competition from the likes of Bernardo and David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Fabien Delph for places in the central positions, so it's understandable why football has so far been hard to come by as City maintain their charge towards an unprecedented quadruple of trophies.