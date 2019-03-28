Phil Foden to Reject Offers From Germany Despite Game-Time Frustrations Under Pep Guardiola

By 90Min
March 28, 2019

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has voiced his frustrations at a lack of game-time this season, but is nonetheless expected to stay and fight for his place in the City midfield. 

The 18-year-old signed a new six-year contract at the Etihad earlier this season, but has managed just 96 minutes of football across ten appearances in the Premier League, with his last start coming in the FA Cup victory over Newport County last month - when he scored twice.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Speaking to Goal after starting for England under-21s against Germany during the week, Foden said: "It’s good just to get some minutes, you know, because at my club I don’t really get many.


"It’s just good to get out there and play football. I am still young, 18 years of age, so to get minutes was good for me. I lost quite a bit of fitness but it’s coming back slowly.


“That was due to not playing. I have been trying to do extra after training but it’s nothing like playing a game, it’s totally different. Hopefully I can get it back.”

His frustrations naturally led to some speculation surrounding his future, but reports from the Mail among other places suggest he has decided against following in Jadon Sancho's footsteps, and will stay to fight for his place in the side - regardless of how tough a battle that may seem. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He faces competition from the likes of Bernardo and David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Fabien Delph for places in the central positions, so it's understandable why football has so far been hard to come by as City maintain their charge towards an unprecedented quadruple of trophies. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message