Antoine Griezmann 'Decides to Stay' at Atletico Madrid Again Despite Barcelona Rumours

By 90Min
March 29, 2019

Antoine Griezmann plans to stay at Atletico Madrid next season, despite a recent wave of reports reigniting talk of a summer exit to Barcelona.

The 2018 World Cup winner infamously signed a bumper new contract at the Wanda Metropolitano last summer, after releasing a Gerard Pique-produced documentary entitled 'La Decisión' in which he revealed his intention to reject Barcelona's interest.

In the last few weeks, talk of a summer move has flared up again, with a report claiming Griezmann's representatives had sent feelers out to Barça prior to Atleti's disappointing Champions League exit, while apologising for the previous year's embarrassment.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

While the seriousness of Barça's renewed interest varied from report to report, Griezmann was supposedly even prepared to take a hefty pay-cut to push through a move to Camp Nou.

In addition to Barça, who are seeking a new striker this summer and have also been linked with Luka Jovic, the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain had also been tangentially linked to Griezmann.

Now however, Madrid-based daily AS claim that Griezmann is going nowhere and has told both the club hierarchy and Diego Simeone that he is happy with the Rojiblancos. The report also cites the star's latest Netflix documentary (Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend), in which he reiterates his love for Atletico.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

While the France forward's contractual release clause will be lowered from €200m to €120m this summer, Griezmann will apparently snub suitors for a second year in a row, even if that figure is offered.

Publicly, the player dodged questions on his future during the international break, telling Univision that he had grown 'fed up' with the constant speculation.

28-year-old Griezmann is Atleti's top goalscorer this season with 12 La Liga goals.

