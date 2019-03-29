Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Wolfsburg: Lucien Favre's Best Available Lineup

Borussia Dortmund host Wolfsburg at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, as they resume their challenge for the Bundesliga title.

Dortmund trail leaders Bayern Munich on goal difference as things stand, with 34 compared to Bayern's 41. With so little separating the teams currently, it is likely the title race will go down to the wire, making every game until the end of the season intriguing.

With striker Paco Alcacer a doubt following his muscle strain before the international break, it is likely that midfielder Mario Gotze will have to deputise as false nine, a position he is fairly familiar with by now, even if it's not his natural role. Lucien Favre should otherwise field a conventional 4-2-3-1.

Here's a look at how they could line up:

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Roman Burki (GK) - Burki's international role as number two to Yann Sommer led him to go on 'standby mode' for his country in January to focus purely on his football with Dortmund . Improved performances this season have followed after a shaky two years led to some questions being asked of him.





Achraf Hakimi (RB) - On loan from Real Madrid , the Morocco international has been impressive going forward, highlighted by his three assists in the 4-0 home defeat of Atletico Madrid in the Champions League group stage. At only 20, he can improve the defensive side of his game, however.





Manuel Akanji (CB) - Signed during last season's January window from FC Basel for around £19m, the Swiss star has featured fairly regularly despite heavy competition from young Frenchmen Dan-Axel Zagadou and Abdou Diallo.





Dan-Axel Zagadou (CB) - The Frenchman was signed in 2017 from Paris Saint-Germain and has featured more often this season than the last. The 19-year-old has a lot of promise.





Abdou Diallo (LB) - Predominantly a centre back, the left-footed Diallo has been shifted to left back at times due to a combination of factors, including Piszczek's absence, Marcel Schmelzer's poor form, and Raphael Guerreiro's deployment in midfield.

Midfielders



Martin Rose/GettyImages

Axel Witsel (CM) - One of only three players to win 100 plus caps for Belgium - alongside Jan Vertonghen and Eden Hazard - Witsel has been a standout performer for Dortmund since his arrival last summer, combining a physical presence with confident passing.





Thomas Delaney (CM) - Delaney has been a steady player for Dortmund since his arrival from Werder Bremen in the summer.

Jadon Sancho (RM) - The young English talent has been a revelation for Dortmund since his move from Manchester City in 2017, contributing to 20 goals in 19 starts in the league. With a skillset that combines clever passing with mazy dribbling, Sancho is arguably the best teenager in world football.

Marco Reus (AM) - Dortmund's captain and talisman is enjoying his most injury-free season in a long while, reminding the world how prolific he can be when he gets minutes on a football pitch. With 21 goal contributions in 22 league games, Reus has been a key figure in Dortmund's title push.

Raphael Guerreiro (LM) - Signed in 2016 from French side Lorient after starring in that summer's Euros for Portugal, Guerreiro has proven to be a versatile and dependable player, played equally at left back, left midfield or in the centre.

Forward



Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Mario Gotze (ST) - A prodigy when he first burst onto the scene as a teenager, Gotze has failed to fulfil his star potential, despite scoring the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final for Germany. Health problems outside of his control were a key factor, however, and this season is Gotze's best since his return to Dortmund.

