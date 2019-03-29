Harry Winks and Eric Dier Ruled Out of Tottenham's Trip to Liverpool With Injuries

March 29, 2019

Tottenham have given updates on the condition of injured trio Serge Aurier, Harry Winks and Eric Dier following the international break, with the latter two forced to sit out of this weekend's trip to Liverpool. 

Dier was substituted in England's 5-0 victory over the Czech Republic on Friday and played no part in the victory over Montenegro three days later, with what has now been confirmed to be a hip injury.

Winks, meanwhile, has continued to recover from a minor groin injury over the last couple of weeks but will also play no part at Anfield, leaving Mauricio Pochettino with something of a selection headache in midfield.

There is slightly better news surrounding right-back Serge Aurier, as he is being monitored for a potential return after being forced off with a hamstring injury in the Ivory Coast's 3-0 victory over Rwanda, but Sunday may also come too soon for him. 

While Kieran Trippier is an adequate alternative to the latter, the midfield absences will come as more of an inconvenience ahead of a trip to the current Premier League leaders. 

Winks has sat out Spurs' last two league matches with Moussa Sissoko taking his place, while the seldom-seen Victor Wanyama may find himself in the side as cover for Dier. 

Though Spurs' European form has been as good as any in the competition as of late, they travel to Merseyside to face a Liverpool side who haven't lost in 36 home games, looking to end their run of four league matches without a victory.

Prior to their dip in form they were considered to be a genuine challenger to the leaders and Manchester City, but now find themselves 15 points behind Sunday's hosts, albeit with a game in hand, and just one point ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal

