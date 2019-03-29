Luka Jovic's Agent Meets Real Madrid With Barcelona Still Some Way From Transfer Agreement

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic is no closer to being announced as a Barcelona player, with a report claiming the player and club are still some way apart in their negotiations.

The 21-year-old Serbia international is one of the most coveted players in world football after a breakthrough season, scoring 15 Bundesliga goals so far.

While currently on loan at Frankfurt, it is a matter of when not if the German side activate a pre-arranged purchase option with parent club Benfica of less than €7m.

Barça have identified Jovic as a top summer target, who can act as both backup and eventual successor to striker Luis Suarez, with a delegation of the club's hierarchy travelling to Milan and Lisbon to negotiate a deal with the player's representatives.





However, despite their interest in the forward, who Frankfurt hope to sell on for huge profit, Barcelona are currently struggling to meet Jovic's contract demands.





Catalan source Mundo Deportivo report that while Jovic is keen to join Barça on a five-year deal, there are a 'substantial differences' with regard to salary. It is not noted within the report what the player's wage demands actually are.

That could leave the door ajar for Real Madrid, with Marca reporting that Los Blancos director Jose Angel Sanchez met with Jovic's agent Fali Ramadani on Thursday.





Recent reports have claimed that Madrid are keen to hijack their rivals' move for Jovic as they plan a summer makeover after a disappointing season.





Though the player may prefer Barça, interest from Real Madrid will give his agent leverage in contract negotiations.

While Jovic looks set to move for big money this summer, another Barcelona target is set to stay put, with Antoine Griezmann deciding to remain at Atletico Madrid despite renewed speculation over his future.