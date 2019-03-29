Rafa Benitez Targeted by Chinese Super League Amid Uncertainty Over Newcastle Future

By 90Min
March 29, 2019

Rafa Benitez is a managerial target for Chinese Super League heavyweights Guangzhou Evergrande, should they lose current boss Fabio Cannavaro.

Benitez's contract with Newcastle United expires at the end of the season, and while talks are ongoing over an extension, his future remains unclear.

Amid the uncertainty, The Mirror tip Benitez as a target for Guangzhou Evergrande, who could lose Cannavaro to the Chinese national team.

STR/GettyImages

Cannavaro, who captained Italy to the 2006 World Cup, currently combines his £10m-a-year job with Guangzhou with managing China, but could leave league football to focus on his international duties full time, according to the report.

Benitez, it is noted, has turned down Guangzhou before, but is now seeking several guarantees before committing to a new deal at St. James' Park.

The Mirror reiterates previously reported information that Benitez - who has been vocal in his concerns over Newcastle's previous transfer activity - wants promises over squad improvement as well as changes to the club's youth set up.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

At the start of the international break, it was claimed that Benitez had a 'written offer' on the table from Newcastle. However, one key sticking point could be the news that owner Mike Ashley wants to change strategy to focus on signing younger players who can be sold for profit.


This new focus leaves a permanent deal for 29-year-old loan striker Salomon Rondon in doubt and could be crucial in Benitez's decision.


The Magpies face Arsenal on Monday 1 April, as they return to Premier League action following the international break.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message