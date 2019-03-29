Rafa Benitez Targeted by Chinese Super League Amid Uncertainty Over Newcastle Future

Rafa Benitez is a managerial target for Chinese Super League heavyweights Guangzhou Evergrande, should they lose current boss Fabio Cannavaro.

Benitez's contract with Newcastle United expires at the end of the season, and while talks are ongoing over an extension, his future remains unclear.

Amid the uncertainty, The Mirror tip Benitez as a target for Guangzhou Evergrande, who could lose Cannavaro to the Chinese national team.

Cannavaro, who captained Italy to the 2006 World Cup, currently combines his £10m-a-year job with Guangzhou with managing China, but could leave league football to focus on his international duties full time, according to the report.

Benitez, it is noted, has turned down Guangzhou before, but is now seeking several guarantees before committing to a new deal at St. James' Park.

The Mirror reiterates previously reported information that Benitez - who has been vocal in his concerns over Newcastle's previous transfer activity - wants promises over squad improvement as well as changes to the club's youth set up.

At the start of the international break, it was claimed that Benitez had a 'written offer' on the table from Newcastle. However, one key sticking point could be the news that owner Mike Ashley wants to change strategy to focus on signing younger players who can be sold for profit.





This new focus leaves a permanent deal for 29-year-old loan striker Salomon Rondon in doubt and could be crucial in Benitez's decision.





The Magpies face Arsenal on Monday 1 April, as they return to Premier League action following the international break.