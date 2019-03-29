Roma vs Napoli Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Roma host Napoli in the Derby del Sole on Sunday in desperate need of three points for their Champions League place push.

Roma are currently fifth, four points and six points off Milan and Inter respectively, who occupy the third and fourth Champions League spots as things stand.

With Lazio - who have a game in hand - Atalanta and Torino close behind them, however, Roma will also be looking over their shoulders, fearful that their Europa League position could be snatched away.

Napoli, meanwhile, are comfortable in second - too distant from Juventus to challenge for the title and too far in front of the rest of the pack to be worried about losing their Champions League slot.

Check out 90min's preview for Sunday's game below.

Where to Watch





When is Kick Off? Sunday 31 March What Time is Kick Off? 14:00 (BST) Where is it Played? Stadio Olympico TV Channel/Live Stream? FreeSports Referee? Gianpaolo Calvarese

Team News







Roma have been riddled with injuries this month, the latest victim being top goalscorer Stephan El Shaarawy, who has a calf problem.

He joins Lorenzo Pellegrini, Javier Pastore, Daniele De Rossi and Alessandro Florenzi on the sidelines, all important members of Claudio Ranieri's squad. Kostas Manolas could possibly return for this fixture.



On the other hand, Napoli are still missing Raul Albiol, as well as Vlad Chiriches and Amadou Diawara. Piotr Zielinski is suspended for his accumulation of yellow cards, while Lorenzo Insigne is now available for selection following his short-term injury.

Predicted Lineups





Roma Olsen; Karsdorp, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Zaniolo, Nzonzi, Cristante, Perotti; Dzeko, Schick. Napoli Meret; Malcuit, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Rui; Callejon, Allan, Ruiz, Insigne; Mertens, Milik.

Head to Head Record





Roma have the slight advantage in recent games against Napoli, winning three of their last six. Ominously for Roma, however, the home side has not won this encounter since April 2016.



In fact, that run had been wins for the away team until earlier this season, when Napoli grabbed a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw courtesy of substitute Dries Mertens .

Recent Form





Neither side is in fantastic form, with Roma losing three of their last five games in all competitions and Napoli losing two of their last five.





Napoli's form can be forgiven more readily, as it includes a defeat to league leaders Juventus - with ten men for a large period of the game - and a second leg defeat to RB Salzburg in the Europa League was which mostly down to complacency.

Roma, however, lost to SPAL in Serie A before the international break, the sort of defeat which is unacceptable for a top four hopeful.





Here's how each team performed in their last five fixtures:





Roma Napoli SPAL 2-1 Roma (16/3) Napoli 4-2 Udinese (17/3) Roma 2-1 Empoli (11/3) RB Salzburg 3-1 Napoli (14/3) Porto 3-1 Roma (6/3) Sassuolo 1-1 Napoli (10/3) Lazio 3-0 Roma (2/3) Napoli 3-0 RB Salzburg (7/3) Frosinone 2-3 Roma (23/2) Napoli 1-2 Juventus (3/3)

Prediction





While Napoli have the form going into the fixture, Roma not only have the recent history but surely a higher level of motivation, seeing as they are playing for a Champions League position while Napoli are able to cruise in second place.



However, Roma are without some important players, including a primary source of goals in El Shaarawy. Napoli are simply the better side currently, so expect them to earn a result.



