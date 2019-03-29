SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich: Niko Kovac's Best Available Lineup

Bayern Munich travel to SC Freiburg on Saturday as they return to Bundesliga action following the international break.

Bayern are ahead of title challengers Borussia Dortmund only on goal difference, but, having won their last seven league games, they have the momentum as the Bundesliga season draws close to the finish.

Corentin Tolisso and Arjen Robben are returning to fitness, but are unlikely to start the game. Niko Kovac is therefore likely to field a conventional 4-2-3-1.

Here's how they could line up:

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Manuel Neuer (GK) - Since returning from a foot injury at the end of last season - an injury that ruled him out for seven months - Neuer has been nowhere near his best level, and questions must be asked if he will ever return to being a world class goalkeeper. Nevertheless, he remains a better option than Sven Ulreich.

Joshua Kimmich (RB) - With ten league assists from 26 starts this season in the Bundesliga, the young German has been one of the best full backs in Europe.

Niklas Sule (CB) - The 2017 signing from Hoffenheim has been regarded as a huge talent for a long time, now establishing himself above Jerome Boateng for both club and country.





Mats Hummels (CB) - Now a veteran centre-back, Hummels may be past his prime but he remains a top tier defender in Europe.

David Alaba (LB) - Still just 26, the Austrian seemingly hit his prime at a very young age, but can still be regarded as one of the best left backs around.

Midfielders



Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

Leon Goretzka (CM) - The summer signing from Schalke has room for improvement, but possesses a fine all-round game, with both defensive qualities and an eye for goal.





Thiago Alcantara (CM) - The Barca youth product has been delayed by injuries throughout his career, but remains a wonderfully gifted player when fit, with fine dribbling and superb vision.





Serge Gnabry (RM) - Having struggled for game time at West Brom only a few years back, the 23-year-old is now becoming a reliable goal scorer, on track for his third successive double figure tally for goals in the Bundesliga.





James Rodriguez (AM) - The star of the 2014 World Cup with Colombia, James is in his second season on loan from Real Madrid . The playmaker remains productive with a keen eye for a pass.





Kingsley Coman (LM) - The Frenchman is a prolific dribbler, stretching the play to allow his teammates room to operate in central areas.

Striker