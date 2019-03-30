Dortmund 2-0 Wolfsburg: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Paco Alcacer Nets Last-Gasp Brace

By 90Min
March 30, 2019

Borussia Dortmund have returned to the top of the Bundesliga table thanks to their 2-0 win over Europa League-chasing VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday.

It was a quiet first half where Borussia Dortmund fans were left with very little to shout about aside from a pigeon that sat alongside Marius Wolf during the opening 45 minutes, and things didn't really improve after the break.

SASCHA SCHUERMANN/GettyImages

Raphaël Guerreiro saw a deflected shot just about kept out by a scrambling Koen Casteels, while Wolfsburg target man Wout Weghorst came the closest to breaking the deadlock for the visitors.

But Borussia Dortmund's lifeline came when Paco Alcácer stepped up for a last-minute free kick, which the former Barcelona star fired through Wolfsburg's goalkeeper.

Alcácer then converted Jadon Sancho's stunning breakaway with the last kick of the game to secure all three points and ensure Borussia Dortmund returned to the top of the Bundesliga table.

Borussia Dortmund

Key Talking Point

Borussia Dortmund looked like a shadow of their former selves on Saturday as they stumbled to a 2-0 win over Wolfsburg.

The pace, energy and connection which was so impressive during the first half of the season was completely gone at the Westfalstadion, with the biggest talking point from the opening 45 minutes proving to be a stray animal in the corner of the pitch.

Only some individual brilliance at the end of the game spared their blushes, but Borussia Dortmund have to find their mojo quickly ahead of the next instalment of Der Klassiker next week.

Player Ratings

Bürki (6), Wolf (6), Akanji (6), Zagadou (7), Diallo (5); Witsel (7), Delaney (6), Götze (6); Sancho (7), Guerreiro (6), Alcácer (8*).

Substitutes: Hakimi (5), Bruun Larsen (6), Dahoud (6).

STAR MAN - Paco Alcácer

It wouldn't be going too far to suggest that the pigeon was Borussia Dortmund's man of the match, but a late brace from Paco Alcácer ensures that the Spaniard walks away as the club's man of the match this weekend.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

His two goals - the first of which was from a free-kick - coupled with Bayern Munich's draw on the road to SC Freiburg has returned them to the top of the Bundesliga table.

VfL Wolfsburg

Player Ratings

Casteels (7), William (6), Knoche (6), Brooks (7), Roussillon (7); Gerhardt (5), Guilavogui (6), Arnold (6); Mehmedi (6), Klaus (5), Weghorst (6).

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Substitutes: Steffen (6), Ginczek (6).

Looking Ahead

Borussia Dortmund can take their biggest step in their search for the Bundesliga title next weekend when they travel to face Bayern Munich, while VfL Wolfsburg can keep their push for European football on track against Hannover 96.

