Man Utd Make Opening Bid for Declan Rice as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Targets Best of British

Manchester United have made an opening offer for West Ham star Declan Rice, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer targets an influx of English football's brightest prospects at Old Trafford.

After being officially unveiled as United's new permanent manager this week, attention has already turned to potential transfer targets ahead of the summer, with Solskjaer plotting moves which would enable his side to challenge for the Premier League once again.

It has been widely reported that Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho is at the top of the Red Devils' wish list, with Solskjaer having been given full rein over transfer business at Old Trafford. However, according to journalist Nicolo Schira, the club's first move in the market under the Norwegian's permanent stewardship is a €40m (around £34.5m) move for England star Declan Rice.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at the London Stadium and recently earned his first start for the Three Lions under Gareth Southgate during the 5-1 win over Montenegro on Monday.

Rice has featured in 28 Premier League games for West Ham this term, scoring twice, and his form under Manuel Pellegrini has seen him earn a host of plaudits and admirers, with contacts said to be ongoing between United and West Ham over a potential deal.

However, with the midfielder having recently signed a new contract at the London Stadium to commit his future to the Hammers, it remains to be seen whether a fee of £34.5m would be enough to tempt the east London outfit into doing business.

The move provides early evidence of United's intent in the market with Solskjaer at the helm. As quoted by the Evening Standard, the Red Devils boss said of his involvement in transfer business: "I'd been discussing with Ed and the club my ideas for the future and now they're more or less my decisions to make.

"United is a club that has money, and that has to be spent in a reasonable way. People who know me, know that I will use that in a good way.





"We have a plan with the club, they have scouted players for longer I have been here, and we have players that we need to keep. We will not spend money just to spend money."

While Rice seemingly leads Solskjaer's pick of potential moves ahead of the summer, alongside Sancho, the Standard's report names other star such as Chelsea contract rebel Callum Hudson-Odoi and Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka as part of a 'best of British' summer makeover.

Solskjaer also tantalising added that players representatives have already been in touch about wanting to play for United.





"There have been so many players that have been written about that we're interested in so many players' agents have been in touch with our administration about wanting to come here," Solskjaer added. "Hopefully when we've decided what we want to do, we'll get them here."