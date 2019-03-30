Marcus Rashford Set for New Deal to Put Him Among Man Utd's Top Earners Amid Barcelona Interest

Marcus Rashford is finally 'ready' to put pen to paper on a new contract at Old Trafford following months of talks and speculation over his future.

Manchester United moved to officially make Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the club's permanent manager, after a fantastic interim stewardship and now Rashford looks set to be the next at the club to pen a new deal.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the £150-a-week contract will see the young striker become Manchester United's fifth highest earner and tie down his long-term future to the club. The 21-year-old is very much viewed as a big part of United's future, with Solskjaer calling him 'vital' to the team.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The England forward is in the best form of his career under the Norweigan having scored eight goals in his last 18 appearances. He's now just one goal of equalling last year's tally of 13 goals in all competitions and could be instrumental in deciding the final Premier League table this year.

Just three points separate fifth-placed United from third-placed Tottenham with eight games remaining. Rashford's newfound form has been indicative of the Solskjaer era as Manchester United continue to move closer to a top-four finish.

The report of the new deal comes just months after Rashford's future at the club was brought into question, with the likes of Barcelona tempting United to cash in on their homegrown star.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Solskjaer's permanent appointment is believed to have worked in the favour of Rashford's camp though and it could now see him promoted one of the club's top earners behind only Romelu Lukaku, David de Gea, Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez.

Not all of United's stars will be afforded the same privileges with Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and De Gea each facing further showdown talks after their proposed pay rises were declined by the club.

Both Herrera and Mata could leave for free in summer if a deal is not struck by then, while De Gea has a year left to run on his current contract. The club are believed to interested in retaining the Spanish trio's services but discussions remain ongoing.