Mauricio Pochettino Offers Worrying Assessment of Tottenham's Future Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Mauricio Pochettino declined to offer assurances on his or any of his star players' futures at Tottenham, as he begins to look ahead to next season.

Spurs finally unveiled their new stadium this week, and the men's senior side will play their first game at the new ground against Crystal Palace on 4 April.

Before that, Tottenham face a tough clash with title-chasers Liverpool and the Argentine boss took the opportunity to reflect on a season of ups and downs for the Lilywhites. Spurs's challenge for the title has crumbled in recent weeks, though the club are set for a quarter-final date with Manchester City in the Champions League.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, Pochettino’s side have now gone four Premier League games without a victory and fallen away from the top of the table, allowing Arsenal and Manchester United to close a once sizeable gap, with Spurs now facing the very real prospect of missing out on Champions League football altogether.

A defeat to Liverpool could see Tottenham drop to fourth in the table, depending on Arsenal's result against Newcastle on Monday, and Pochettino has admitted a lack of success this season could make things difficult for Spurs to hang on to their best players in the summer.

“Five years ago when we arrived here everyone said if we want to attract better players or keep our best players you need to play in the Champions League. But in the end that was wrong,” Pochettino told the Evening Standard.

“I feel we are all professional but not too many people are romantic. You must convince people to stay or sign for your club, a good point is going to be the new stadium and everything, but in the end, there are a lot of people around that care more about the business.”

Tottenham’s progress in the Premier League has been harboured by significant departures in the past and several of their current stars have been linked with moves to bigger clubs. Toby Alderweireld is the closest to departure after the club triggered a clause that will make him available for £25m this summer.

“He’s [Alderweireld] in our plans, of course, and then, here in Tottenham the circumstances about what you want, your agent, your Dad, your family, your club, your manager, your chairman. It is about many things,” Pochettino added.

JOHN MACDOUGALL/GettyImages

The Argentine had been linked with a departure himself this season with both Manchester United and Real Madrid reportedly interested in his services. Both clubs opted for other options, but in an interview with the Telegraph Pochettino refused to commit his own future to Spurs:

“It’s the same question as two months ago, three months ago. It does not depend only on me, it’s about [owner] Daniel [Levy] too. Tottenham is bigger than one person. Always, I need to fight every day to keep my position. Football changes very quick.”