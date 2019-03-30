Moise Kean Comes Off Bench, Continues Hot Scoring Form to Lead Injured Juventus to Win

Days after scoring two goals in his first two starts for Italy, the 19-year-old Kean came off the bench to secure injury-depleted Juventus a 1-0 win over visiting Empoli on Saturday.

By Associated Press
March 30, 2019

ROME — Moise Kean can't seem to miss lately.

Days after scoring two goals in his first two starts for Italy, the 19-year-old Kean came off the bench to secure injury-depleted Juventus a 1-0 win over visiting Empoli on Saturday.

Kean's three Serie A goals have come on his first three shots.

The latest goal was set up by Mario Mandzukic, who knocked down a long ball to leave it for Kean to strike in with a long, bouncing shot that appeared to be slightly deflected.

The goal came three minutes after Kean came on for Blaise Matuidi.

With Italy, Kean scored against Finland and Liechtenstein. He also had a brace for Juventus early this month in a 4-1 win over Udinese.

Kean is the youngest player to score eight Serie A goals since Mario Balotelli accomplished the feat at the age of 18.

Juventus was without injured forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.

Ronaldo injured a right thigh muscle during Portugal's 1-1 draw against Serbia on Monday in European Championship qualifying, while Dybala reported a right thigh issue during the warmup for this match, having been scheduled to start.

Still, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri preferred Mandzukic and Federico Bernardeschi at forward ahead of Kean to start this match.

''(Kean) scored a goal against Liechtenstein. With all respect to Liechtenstein, it seems like in an instant he's become Ronaldo and (Lionel) Messi,'' Allegri said on Friday.

However, Juventus was whistled off the pitch after a lackluster first half and was just coming to life when Kean came on, with Bernardeschi volleying off the bar.

Minutes after his goal, Kean nearly scored again, denied only by a reflex save from onrushing goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski.

On course for a record-extending eighth straight Serie A title, Juventus moved 12 points ahead of second-placed Napoli, which visits Roma on Sunday.

