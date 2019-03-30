Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Calls Paul Pogba & Marcus Rashford 'Vital' to Man Utd's Future Amid Rumours

By 90Min
March 30, 2019

Recently-appointed Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged the club not to sell either Paul Pogba or Marcus Rashford this summer, insisting they're 'vital' to the club's future success.

Pogba, 26, and Rashford, 21, have both enjoyed an upturn in form since the arrival of Solskjaer in December - scoring eight and six league goals respectively during his tenure - to lead the club to within two points of the Premier League's top four and the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Despite appearing to be enjoying life at Old Trafford once again, the pair have been linked with moves away from the club this summer, with Pogba peaking the interest of Real Madrid among others, while Rashford is being monitored by Barcelona, although Solskjaer is insistent that the pair remain at the club.

As reported by The Sun ahead of their Premier League game against Watford when asked about the possibility of the duo leaving, he replied: "They are vital for our future."

While speculation surrounding the future of Pogba and Rashford remains just that for the time being, a player whose future is looking increasingly uncertain is Ander Herrera, who despite impressing since the arrival of Solskjaer, is into the final months of his contract, although the new United boss hopes he remains at Old Trafford beyond this season.

He added: "Ander has been very good since I came in. We want the best players in this club. Let’s hope club and player find an agreement. We will have a strong squad next season."

Following the Watford clash, the Red Devils take on Wolves in midweek, before hosting Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final the following week. 

