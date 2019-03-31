Atletico Madrid vs Girona Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Atletico Madrid host Girona in a La Liga clash at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday in which Diego Simeone's side will be looking to build on their impressive win over Alaves on Saturday.

Los Rojiblancos eased to a 4-0 victory at the weekend as Simeone's attack-minded team selection paid off emphatically, maintaining Atletico's place in second and ahead of local rivals Real Madrid in the league table.

Meanwhile, Girona fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Athletic Bilbao on Friday and will be looking to bounce back with a stronger showing next time out, though a trip to the Wanda Metropolitano to face an Atletico side which has hit its attacking stride once again offers little encouragement.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 2 April What Time Is Kick Off? 18:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Wanda Metropolitano TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports 1/Premier 2 Referee? TBC

Team News

Atletico are still contending with a wave of defensive injuries ahead of Tuesday's clash. Full back Lucas Hernandez remains absent with medial collateral ligament damage, though Filipe Luis has recently returned from a muscle injury to occupy the left back role.

Fellow defenders Stefan Savic and Santiago Arias are also sidelined with muscle and hamstring injuries respectively, whilst Vitolo is still struggling with a groin problem and Borja Garces continues his rehabilitation from a cruciate ligament rupture.

Meanwhile, Girona have issues of their own at left back. Johan Mojica is recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture, whilst Aday is suffering with a meniscal injury. Midfielder Douglas Luiz is also set to miss Tuesday's game with a muscle problem.

Predicted Lineups

Atletico Madrid Oblak; Juanfran, Gimenez, Godin, Filipe Luis; Griezmann, Thomas, Koke, Saul; Morata, Costa Girona Iraizoz; Ramalho, Alcala, Juanpe, Raul Garcia; Muniesa; Portu, Granell, Pere Pons, Borja; Stuani

Head to Head Record Atletico head into Tuesday's encounter as clear favourites, but Girona can take encouragement from their recent record against Los Rojiblancos as they prepare to travel to the Spanish capital. Each of the previous three encounters between the two sides have resulted in draws, with the most recent encounter in La Liga ending 1-1 in December. Girona had looked on course for victory on that occasion after taking the lead through Stunai, before a late own goal from Ramalho snatched a late point for Simeone's side. Recent Form Atletico have stuttered since falling victim to Juventus' stunning comeback to eliminate Los Rojiblancos from the Champions League earlier in March. Simeone responded to the crushing elimination from Europe's elite competition by fielding more attacking teams in each of his side's previous two outings, though Atletico were beaten once again away to Athletic Bilbao the next time out. A comfortable victory over Alaves has restored some parity since then. Girona's recent form has been similarly patchy, having lost two and won one of their last three matches. Here is a look at how both sides have fared in their previous five outings: Atletico Madrid Girona Alaves 0-4 Atletico Madrid (30/03) Girona 1-2 Athletic Bilbao (29/03) Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Atletico Madrid (16/03) Leganes 0-2 Girona (16/03) Juventus 3-0 Atletico Madrid (12/03) Girona 2-3 Valencia (10/03) Atletico Madrid 1-0 Leganes (09/03) Barcelona 0-1 Girona (06/03) Real Sociedad 0-2 Atlletico Madrid (03/03) Rayo Vallecano 0-2 Girona (01/03)