Ben Chilwell Targeted by Man City But They Will Face Battle From Barcelona & Atletico Madrid

By 90Min
March 31, 2019

Manchester City face an uphill battle to sign Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell this summer as Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have entered the race for the talented defender's signature.

Leicester have no interest in selling the England international and have slapped a £50m price tag on their emerging star, but that fee is not likely to deter Europe's wealthiest sides.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Pep Guardiola has been hoping to add Chilwell to his ranks, that currently include the injury-prone Benjamin Mendy and an out of position Oleksandr Zinchenko, but now faces steep competition from Barca and Atletico Madrid for the 22 year old's signature, according to The Sun.

After impressing in England's victory over Spain in October, representatives from both Spanish clubs have kept a close eye on Chilwell's progress, sending scouts to survey the youngster against the Czech Republic over the international break.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Atletico Madrid see Chilwell as the long term replacement for Filipe Luis and have the necessary funds for a lucrative offer after the £68m sale of Lucas Hernandez to Bayern Munich, while Barca are also searching for a Jodi Alba successor, with the influential left-back now on the wrong side of 30.

Chilwell has continued to deliver on his exciting potential this season, making 29 Premier League appearances, while also winning his maiden international cap in September.

The Foxes remain in a powerful position regarding Chilwell's future after the defender signed a new contract worth £115,000-per-week last October, enabling the Midlands club to demand an astronomical fee for one of their prized assets.

Manchester City regained the top spot in the Premier League table after a simple victory against Fulham on Saturday, as Guardiola's men stay on course for a historic quadruple heading into April.

