Gianluigi Donnarumma Apologises After Blunder During Milan's Defeat to Sampdoria

By 90Min
March 31, 2019

Gianluigi Donnarumma has apologised to Milan supporters after his costly error during I Rossoneri's 1-0 defeat to Sampdoria on Saturday.

Sampdoria took the lead after just 33 seconds when Donnarumma's misplaced pass fell straight to Gregoire Defrel, who responded by instantly firing the ball beyond the young Italian. That proved to be the only goal of the game, as Milan slumped to their second consecutive defeat in Serie A.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

After the game, Donnarumma acknowledged the mistake and insisted that it will not affect any of his future performances.

“I thank my teammates for their support, including at the final whistle. Mistakes happen and I apologise to everyone,” the Milan keeper told DAZN, as per Football Italia.

“When you try to play out from the back, you can make an error, these things do happen. I’m sorry that we weren’t able to even get a point out of it, but we have to look forward.

“Last year I went through a very rough time and if I managed to get through that, I can get through this too… The role of a goalkeeper means you can’t let things fester, you need to get over it and make up for any error straight away.

“Milan have already shown that we are hard to knock down and one mistake won’t destroy everything we’ve worked for.”

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Donnarumma and Milan will be looking to put Saturday's result behind them when they welcome Udinese to San Siro on Tuesday evening. 

With Atalanta bearing down on them in fifth position, nothing less than a win will do if they are to maintain their position in the Champions League places.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message