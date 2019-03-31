Gianluigi Donnarumma Apologises After Blunder During Milan's Defeat to Sampdoria

Gianluigi Donnarumma has apologised to Milan supporters after his costly error during I Rossoneri's 1-0 defeat to Sampdoria on Saturday.

Sampdoria took the lead after just 33 seconds when Donnarumma's misplaced pass fell straight to Gregoire Defrel, who responded by instantly firing the ball beyond the young Italian. That proved to be the only goal of the game, as Milan slumped to their second consecutive defeat in Serie A.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

After the game, Donnarumma acknowledged the mistake and insisted that it will not affect any of his future performances.

“I thank my teammates for their support, including at the final whistle. Mistakes happen and I apologise to everyone,” the Milan keeper told DAZN, as per Football Italia.

“When you try to play out from the back, you can make an error, these things do happen. I’m sorry that we weren’t able to even get a point out of it, but we have to look forward.

The Rossoneri fall at Marassi

I rossoneri escono sconfitti da Genova#SampdoriaMilan 1-0 pic.twitter.com/SffLHQeArs — AC Milan (@acmilan) March 30, 2019

“Last year I went through a very rough time and if I managed to get through that, I can get through this too… The role of a goalkeeper means you can’t let things fester, you need to get over it and make up for any error straight away.

“Milan have already shown that we are hard to knock down and one mistake won’t destroy everything we’ve worked for.”

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Donnarumma and Milan will be looking to put Saturday's result behind them when they welcome Udinese to San Siro on Tuesday evening.

With Atalanta bearing down on them in fifth position, nothing less than a win will do if they are to maintain their position in the Champions League places.