Newcastle United's Kit for 2019/20 Season Leaks Online But Magpies Fans Aren't Happy

The first pictures of Newcastle United's home shirt for next season have been leaked online, but fans do not seem to be happy with the design.

The leak appears to have stemmed from sport website Footy Headlines and, as noted by local outlet Chronicle Live, it seems as though the photos are genuine.

The familiar black and white stripes are there as always however they are much thicker than those seen in the current strip.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

The light blue colour of sponsor Fun88 is a return to the days when the side were sponsored by Wonga, while the badge in the middle of the shirt has not been seen on Tyneside since the start of the 2008/09 season.

Despite the shirt having similarities to those worn with pride in the past, fans of the club do not seem too keen on the new offering with one fan's tweet in particular seeming to sum up the feeling amongst the supporters.

What is most important to the St James' Park faithful though is, that if this is the strip to be worn throughout the 2019/20 campaign, it is to be worn in the Premier League and not the Championship.

A run of just one defeat in their last six games has seen Newcastle rise to 14th place in the table and they are just a win or two away from securing survival this year.

They will be hoping to get one of those victories by getting a surprise result away to Arsenal on Monday night, a place where they have not won since an Andy Carroll goal gave them a 1-0 win in November 2010.