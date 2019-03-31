Selecting The Most Underwhelming Premier League XI of the 2018/19 Season

Not every player can be a football star in the Premier League.

Ask any fan to take an honest look at the squad list and choose at least one player who they expected more from, and they'll give you at least one name without hesitation.

Here are 90min's selections for the most underwhelming Premier League team of the season for the 2018/19 campaign.

Joe Hart (GK)

Joe Hart was immediately presented with the chance to impress at Burnley, as he was guaranteed to start the season as the club's number one, with Tom Heaton and Nick Pope both sidelined through injury.

Fair to say, Hart did not take his chance. In 19 Premier League matches, Hart conceded 41 goals, which has now seen Tom Heaton reinstated as first choice for Sean Dyche team for the second half of the season, as Hart was relegated to being a permanent fixture of the Clarets' bench.

Marcos Alonso (LB)

Possibly quite a harsh decision, however the Spaniard has not been the same player in comparison to his performances last season, which has seen him receive some criticism from the Chelsea faithful.

Marcos Alonso's ability from dead ball situations proved an effective weapon for the Blues last season, with the defender bagging seven Premier League goals and six the year before. However the 28-year-old has just one goal to his name this term, which when also taking into account his sub-par performances means it has been a disappointing campaign for the former Bolton full back.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

David Luiz (CB)

The Brazilian had been terrific upon his return from Paris Saint-Germain in 2016, helping the Blues lift the Premier League title in his first season back in west London under Antonio Conte.

This season however has seen David Luiz show the type of inconsistent form which saw Chelsea offload him to the Ligue 1 side in 2014, rather than the imperious form which saw the 31-year-old experience such a great season after making his comeback to the Premier League.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Skhodran Mustafi (CB)

Arsenal's need for defensive reinforcements was well documented before the start of the season, with the club conceding 51 goals during the 2017/18 campaign, therefore perhaps it is not all Shkodran Mustafi's fault.

Mustafi has continued to show this campaign why the Gunners could still use a defensive rebuild. With the German in the squad, Arsenal have kept just four clean sheets in the Premier League.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Kieran Trippier (RB)

The England right-back's spectacular World Cup has been followed by somewhat of a hangover, as his form for Tottenham has been some way off what the 28-year-old has shown he is capable of.

Trippier's performances have been off the mark this campaign that he is now being rumoured with a move away from Spurs, with the club looking to upgrade on their current right back options.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The lowest point of Trippier's season came during Tottenham's 2-0 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, as the full back managed to send a back pass into his own net in comic fashion.

Fred (CM)

The Brazilian midfielder cost Manchester United a huge fee of £52m in the summer transfer window, however based on his displays during the current campaign, it appears that the Red Devils may be slightly regretting splashing such a huge chunk of their transfer budget on the former Shakhtar Donetsk player.





One goal in 13 Premier League appearances clearly shows the struggles which Fred has encountered since moving to the Premier League, however the most worrying thing for the midfielder will be that he has only made five appearances during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign at the club, and with the Norwegian now United's permanent manager, the Brazilian may now be worrying about his future at the club.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa (CM)

One marquee signing who has truly disappointed since moving to Fulham is combative midfielder Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa.

Nine Premier League starts for a £30m transfer fee is absolutely laughable. The Cameroonian has had injury problems during this campaign, however when he has been fit, he has not shown the ability to back up such a sizeable transfer fee for a newly promoted club.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Alexis Sanchez (LW)

Midway through the 2017/18 season, Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez made a highly publicised move from Arsenal to Old Trafford. He began his United career slowly, with two Premier League goals in 12 matches, however with more time to settle in and a pre-season coming up, Sanchez was soon expected to be back to his best.

The 30-year-old's second season has however been utterly awful in comparison to his usual standards. The South American has failed to beat his goal tally of last season and has been rarely used under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard preferred ahead of him in the Red Devils' pecking order.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Theo Walcott (RW)

For the majority of his career, Theo Walcott has struggled to make consistent appearances in the Premier League, with absences due to injury or not being selected whilst at former club Arsenal.

In his first full season at Everton he has managed to hit 30 appearances, proving that his move to Merseyside has been a great step in securing regular first team football. However in spite of this, he has struggled for the Toffees this season, scoring just three goals and setting up two.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Before this season, the last time he managed 30 Premier League appearances was in the 2012/13 campaign, where he managed 14 goals and 12 assists for Arsenal. These numbers show that the 30-year-old has experienced a huge dip since his performances at the peak of his career with the Gunners.

Pascal Gross (CAM)

The German play maker has fallen victim to a hugely successful debut season in the Premier League. Pascal Gross would have been a decent shout for a place in the team of the season last term, however it is the under-achiever list for him this time around.

The numbers speak for themselves. Seven goals and eight assists last season has now declined to two goals and three assists for Brighton this season.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Kelechi Iheanacho (ST)

Leicester City forked out £25m for Kelechi Iheanacho during the 2017 summer transfer window. However since joining the Foxes, the Nigerian has managed just four Premier League goals.

Like Sanchez, his disaster of a first season has been compounded by an even worse follow up campaign, with the 22-year-old bagging just the one goal this season in 25 appearances.