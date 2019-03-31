Twitter Reacts as Maurizio Sarri Omits Callum Hudson-Odoi From Chelsea Starting XI to Face Cardiff

Callum Hudson-Odoi has once again failed to make Chelsea's starting XI, despite starting for England in midweek for a Euro 2020 clash against Montenegro.

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri elected to leave the talented youngster on the bench for Chelsea's clash against Wales, and the Twitterverse has collectively howled at the Italian's decision.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Hudson-Odoi nearly left the club in January, even handing in a transfer request amid numerous bids from Bayern Munich, and having still not started a Premier League match under Sarri, The Blues face an uphill battle to convince thier star academy product to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations towards Hudson-Odoi's lack of first team opportunities.

WILLIAN AND PEDRO BOTH START INSTEAD OF HUDSON ODOI OMG WHAT THE F****



AND MARCOS ALONSO OMGGGGG pic.twitter.com/6eCoFCYfLn — Pys (@CFCPys) March 31, 2019

If Hazard wasn’t going to start today, this was a perfect chance to start Hudson-Odoi at LW.



Because I highly doubt Sarri will start Hazard & CHO together on Wednesday, as they aren’t great in the “defensive phase.”



Poor, I must be honest. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) March 31, 2019

Hudson Odoi deserves something better, Sarri can’t afford the young boy that. The boy can’t be on the bench because of Pedro and Willian. — MithrandiR NikolaJ (@NerdCage9) March 31, 2019

Chelsea supporters and rivals alike were left calling for Sarri's head as Hudson-Odoi's limited playing time remains a key point of contention.

Callum Hudson-Odoi still on the bench against relegation side, Sarri should be sacked man. — MÖ (@Mozorla19) March 31, 2019

If Sarri gets sacked at this point, he probably deserves it. No fan deserves to see Alonso, Pedro, Willian all on the pitch at the same time and with guys like Hudson-Odoi, Hazard and Ruben on the bench. This is torture — arvinash (@ArvinashxD) March 31, 2019

The manner in which Sarri has dealt with this situation surrounding Hudson-Odoi is utterly shocking. I think he's a good manager, but would shed no tears if he was sacked over this. — Jamie Wilkinson (@jamiew_tc) March 29, 2019

While Hudson-Odoi has yet to start a Premier League match, he has appeared in eight Europa League games, scoring four goals and adding two assists.

Valued at £40m, the summer transfer window could prove to be a pivotal point in the youngster's career with Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Liverpool all closely monitoring the situation.

Maurizio Sarri has explained why @nglkante and @hazardeden10 are on the bench today... #CARCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 31, 2019

The Chelsea hierarchy are still looking to extend Hudson-Odoi's contract, with just one year remaining on his current deal, although the lack of consistent game time will likely play a deciding factor in the winger's final decision.