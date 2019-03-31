Twitter Reacts as Maurizio Sarri Omits Callum Hudson-Odoi From Chelsea Starting XI to Face Cardiff

March 31, 2019

Callum Hudson-Odoi has once again failed to make Chelsea's starting XI, despite starting for England in midweek for a Euro 2020 clash against Montenegro. 

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri elected to leave the talented youngster on the bench for Chelsea's clash against Wales, and the Twitterverse has collectively howled at the Italian's decision.

Hudson-Odoi nearly left the club in January, even handing in a transfer request amid numerous bids from Bayern Munich, and having still not started a Premier League match under Sarri, The Blues face an uphill battle to convince thier star academy product to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations towards Hudson-Odoi's lack of first team opportunities.

Chelsea supporters and rivals alike were left calling for Sarri's head as Hudson-Odoi's limited playing time remains a key point of contention.

While Hudson-Odoi has yet to start a Premier League match, he has appeared in eight Europa League games, scoring four goals and adding two assists.

Valued at £40m, the summer transfer window could prove to be a pivotal point in the youngster's career with Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Liverpool all closely monitoring the situation.

The Chelsea hierarchy are still looking to extend Hudson-Odoi's contract, with just one year remaining on his current deal, although the lack of consistent game time will likely play a deciding factor in the winger's final decision.

